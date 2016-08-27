Worker dies on Dakota Access Pipeline

Hundreds of miles of pipe sit in storage in Newton, Iowa, as photographed on Wednesday, October 14, 2015. Energy Transfer Partners is in the process of securing land for its pipeline project and preparing to build the Dakota Access piple. (Andy Abeyta/The Cedar Rapids Gazette)

TIOGA—An unidentified pipeline worker near Tioga was found slumped over his tractor on Thursday with serious head trauma. He was later pronounced dead at Trinity Hospital in Minot.

The North Dakota Public Service Commission was notified Friday by Energy Transfer Partners that a worker had serious head wounds.

"It's not uncommon that we get notified if someone has been injured on a job site," said Brian Kalk, PSC commissioner. "It is uncommon where someone is seriously injured like someone was here."

Kalk said the PSC requires companies to notify them within five days if an accident has occurred on a project.

Dakota Access has also notified the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Kalk said.

The man—whose name has yet to be released—was working as a subcontractor for Energy Transfer Partners, driving a tractor filling in the pipeline with soil and grass seed.

Kalk said the company is relatively certain that the man's death was an accident and he was working alone at the scene of the accident.

"One of the bigs that we've put together is that the individual was working by himself so they weren't working in pairs," he said. "So when the accident happened, who knows how long it was from when he got injured until the foreman found him."

More information is expected to be released at the beginning of the week.