Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Restraining order extended on Sacagawea Pipeline

    By Amy Dalrymple Today at 12:07 p.m.
    The Sacagawea Pipeline is pictured under construction on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, in Mountrail County, N.D., near Lake Sakakawea. Amy Dalrymple/Forum News Service
    BISMARCK – A temporary restraining order against the Three Affiliated Tribes has been extended until Sept. 19, preventing the tribe from blocking construction of the Sacagawea Pipeline.

    U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland extended the order that was requested by Paradigm Energy Partners, which is constructing two pipelines under Lake Sakakawea to transport oil and natural gas.

    The Three Affiliated Tribes issued a cease and desist order to halt construction under the lake, which tribal leaders say required permission from the tribe. Paradigm then sued Chairman Mark Fox and Tribal Police Chief Nelson Heart in federal court, arguing the tribe has no authority to halt construction.

    Hovland granted Paradigm’s request for a temporary restraining order on Aug. 23 and construction on the pipeline resumed. In extending the order through Sept. 19, Hovland wrote that he needs additional time to “fully consider the complex legal issues” that are under consideration.

    Explore related topics:EnergyBakkenParadigm Energy PartnersSacagawea PipelineEnergyoilbakkenthree affiliated tribesNorth Dakotaoil patch
    Amy Dalrymple

    Amy Dalrymple is a Forum News Service reporter stationed in the Oil Patch. She can be reached at adalrymple@forumcomm.com or (701) 580-6890.

    adalrymple@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness