Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Standing Rock gets support from Fargo Native American Commission, Dakota tribes in Minn.

    By Forum News Service Today at 9:29 p.m.
    BISMARCK – The Fargo Native American Commission voiced its support Friday for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in its stand against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

    The commission issued a declaration of support saying construction and approval of the four-state oil pipeline from North Dakota’s Bakken oilfields to Patoka, Ill., “would endanger the health of Unci Maka (mother earth), quality of water, ancestral lands, and future generations of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.” The pipeline would cross the Missouri River about a half-mile north of the Standing Rock reservation.

    The eight-member commission helps to fund events that fit with its mission of strengthening the Native American community “to promote understanding, recognition and respect for cultures and to enrich the community as a whole.”

    The four federally recognized Dakota tribes in Minnesota also issued a joint resolution of support for the Standing Rock tribe on Friday, saying the pipeline is progressing without proper consultation with the tribe, a claim denied by Dakota Access and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which issued the pipeline permit.

    Explore related topics:Energyoilupper sioux communityLower Sioux Indian CommunityPrairie Island Indian CommunityShakopee Mdewakanton Sioux CommunityStanding Rock Sioux TribeDakota Access PipelineEnergyoilbakken
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement