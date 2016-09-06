Letter: What would Jesus recycle?

I was thrilled when I read that Dickinson is considering curbside recycling. As a Christian, a parent, a citizen, a pastor and an inhabitant of this earth, I commend the City Commission and those who are involved with bringing this important issue forward. I hope and pray this will soon become a reality in Dickinson.

For those of us who identify as Christians, I think it is pretty clear that our scripture calls us to care for all of the earth. Almost all major denominations have statements, documents, letters or doctrines that call their members to be good and wise stewards of creation as a tenant of their faith.

In the Encyclical Letter from Pope Francis, “On Care For Our Common Home” (LAUDATO SI’) he addresses "every person living on this planet" to take action to care for our common home. The United Methodist Church in their “Social Policies: The Natural World,” calls for members to, “support and encourage social policies that serve to reduce and control the creation of industrial byproducts and waste.” The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints says in their statement, “Environmental Stewardship and Conservation,” that, “This beautiful earth and all things on it are the creations of God. As beneficiaries of this divine creation, we should care for the earth, be wise stewards over it, and preserve it for future generations.”

The second largest denomination in the U.S. has stated in, “A Southern Baptist Declaration on the Environment and Climate Change,” that, “Christian moral convictions and our Southern Baptist doctrines demand our environmental stewardship.” In their statement on Environmental Protection, “The Assemblies of God believes everyone needs to be a good steward of all God’s creation -- including the earth.”

Finally, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, of which church I am an ordained pastor, has a social statement titled, “Caring for Creation: Vision, Hope and Justice,” that, “ expresses a call to pursue justice for creation through active participation, solidarity, sufficiency and sustainability, and states the commitments of the ELCA for pursuing wholeness for creation.”

This simple act of curbside recycling is one way we can work together as the whole church and live out our faith for our children and our neighbors to see.

Rev. Ellery Dykeman,

Dickinson



