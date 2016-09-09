As a legislator, Eliot had a reputation for thoughtfulness, congeniality and independence that was respected by people across the political spectrum. Now, as a statewide candidate, Glassheim has bought into Hillary Clinton’s tax, spend and regulate agenda and, at the same time, hurls false negative attacks against his opponent.

As a woman who has worked directly for Sen. Hoeven, I can tell you firsthand that he is interested in seeing everyone succeed. As governor and now as our senator, Hoeven works every day to help create jobs and opportunity for the people of North Dakota. Good-paying jobs are the key to growing our state, building our economy and ensuring that our young people can stay here to raise their families.

It isn’t government programs or regulations that ensure that everyone can succeed. It is the right opportunities to grow a career or start a business, and that has been John Hoeven’s passion since before he was in elected office.

Regarding Social Security and Medicare, the quickest way to boost these programs is to bring more Americans back into the workforce. Under the Obama administration, workforce participation has dropped to 62 percent and nearly 95 million people are not currently working. Getting these people back into good-paying jobs will ensure more revenue into the system without raising taxes or reducing benefits.

While Glassheim believes there isn’t a problem that more taxes or regulations can’t solve, the real solution is providing opportunities for our people.

Roz Leighton,

Mandan,

Executive director, North Dakota Republican Party