Letter: Dakota Access protesters hurt workers, ignore law

We ought to consider one question when it comes to who is in the right on the Dakota Access Pipeline: What if it was the other way?

If the builder of Dakota Access had ignored the legal process and built the pipeline, the public would be inflamed and rightfully so. We would never let the company begin construction without proper study, permits and hearings. That is the set process that allows our society to develop infrastructure.

Why do we let the protesters do the opposite? Instead, the protesters want it their way and only their way.

These groups -- extreme, peaceful, local or national -- all ignored the process. None testified. None provided alternative suggestions. None participated.

Now they have stopped construction and they break laws almost daily. They trespass on private property. They harass law enforcement and chase middle-class workers off the job. They have stopped an infrastructure project that will pay $30 million in sales taxes and strengthen our state's economy right when we need it most.

In a larger sense, anyone against this project is against jobs, economic growth, prosperity and capitalism. Their actions ensure that North Dakota will never see another large capital project, permanently putting our state behind other oil producers like Texas and Oklahoma, and returning emptiness to our economy and land, the exact motive of these extreme environmental groups.

Our state has a strong rule of law for a reason. It ensures that pipeline projects are properly designed, routed and constructed in order to protect the land and the people of North Dakota. Part of a strong rule of law is enforcing the rightfully made decisions.

In that regard, Dakota Access Pipeline must be built without delay.

Rep. Roscoe Streyle,

Minot