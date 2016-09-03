Chive On ND to sponsor charity ball

Chive On North Dakota is sponsoring a We Remember Ball as a fundraiser for U.S. Army veteran Greg Matteson of Dickinson. The event is Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Ramada Grand Dakota Hotel in Dickinson. Matteson suffered a stroke while undergoing open heart surgery in February. (Submitted Photo)

Chive On North Dakota is sponsoring a We Remember Ball as a fundraiser for U.S. Army veteran Greg Matteson of Dickinson.

The event is Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Ramada Grand Dakota Hotel in Dickinson.

Matteson suffered a stroke while undergoing open heart surgery in February. He is currently in rehab at the VA hospital in Minneapolis.

The evening is described as an adult prom with formal attire and music, along with a silent auction and live auction. The tickets include a dinner of beef brisket, chicken marsala, mashed potatoes and gravy, glazed carrots and dinner rolls.

"It's a party with a purpose," Chive On committee member Crystal Strand said. "It's for anyone who would like to help support one of our former troops."

Tickets are $40 for a single and $75 for a couple. Tickets are available at the website www.chenodak.com.