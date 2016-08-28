DSU welcomes global exchange students from Pakistan, Tunisia

Dickinson State University is welcoming international students as part of the U.S. Department of State’s Global Undergraduate Exchange Program in Pakistan. Coming from Pakistan will be Minal, Ayesha, Faaria and Zain.

DSU is also hosting international students as part of the U.S. Department of State’s Thomas Jefferson Scholarship Program’s Tunisia Undergraduate Scholarship Program. Coming from Tunisia are Hajer and Salma.

The Global UGRAD-Pakistan program supports youth leaders from underserved populations across Pakistan. Students gain the skills needed to implement civic and economic changes in their communities, according to a news release.

As part of the larger Thomas Jefferson Scholarship Program, Tunisia UGRAD builds the workforce capacity of a diverse group of youth leaders from Tunisia. The program provides participants with an understanding of American culture and globally-applicable skills.

By interacting with Americans, students develop an understanding of U.S. values, become citizen ambassadors and increase cross-cultural understanding.

UGRAD students participate in online career preparation activities in their fall semester and undertake professional internships in the community during their spring semester.

Students then return to their respective countries with skills, and abilities to be leaders and innovators in their fields.

Global UGRAD-Pakistan students are also “ambassadors” for Pakistan. Many of them are the only representative of Pakistan on campus. Their unique perspectives and backgrounds enrich the learning experience for American students, according to the news release.

Global UGRAD-Pakistan students give presentations about their home country and cultures at local schools and organizaitons such as Rotary Club and Kiwanis Club.

During their time at DSU, students will give presentations about their countries at Global Table events hosted by the Multicultural Committee. These presentations will take place during the fall and spring semesters.

“The students we work with are some amazing individuals,” said Amy Rassier, DSU’s International Student Services coordinator. “They were chosen because they are some of the top students from their home countries.”

“I’m eager to live this whole journey to its fullest, experience the American campus life, and share memorable moments with the American students and communities in Dickinson,” said Salma Chaouch, a Thomas Jefferson Scholarship Program recipient from Tunisia. “I’m also honored to be a cultural ambassador in Dickinson State University. I will have the chance to represent my country and share my culture, background and traditions with people who may have never heard of Tunisia before. I believe that this experience will help me achieve my goals in the future through both academic and professional skills that I will be gaining in the United States.”

For more information about the Pakistan and Tunisia UGRAD programs, or if you might have a service learning opportunity for these students, contact Perzen Polishwalla, director of International Programs at 701-483-2340 or Perzen.polishwalla@dickinsonstate.edu.

DSU News Service