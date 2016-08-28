Sister Renee Branigan and Sister Ruth Fox walk on the grounds of the Sacred Heart Monastery on Aug. 12. Note the wind turbine in the background.

Sister Paula Larson offers pellets to Liberty, one of the llamas the sisters are raising at Sacred Heart Monastery.

Press Photos by Linda Sailer Several members of the Benedictine Sisters pose for a photo on Aug. 12 at the Sacred Heart Monastery. Seated at left are sisters Dolores Heidt, Renee Branigan and Paula Larson; standing, Carol Axtmann, Laura Hecker, Ruth Fox and Phoebe Schwartze.

RICHARDTON — The Benedictine Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery at Richardton have a tradition of remembering the sisters who have gone before them.

On the feast day of their death, a table setting with candles and pictures are placed on the dining table. The candles are lit and a sister reads about the deceased’s life from the memory book.

The sisters are about to celebrate all who has gone before them in a grand way when they mark their centennial as an independent Benedictine community — the first in North Dakota.

“We are as independent as a family — we are responsible for ourselves. We pay our bills and do service,” said Sister Paula Larson, who is the prioress.

“We are not supported by the church or diocese,” Sister Ruth Fox added.

“When I first entered community, the tradition and memory book really spoke to me,” Sister Phoebe Schwartze said. “I never got to meet the early sisters, but I got to hear their stories and I hear them every year when we sit at table.”

Sister Paula used the term “stability” when defining what the centennial means to the community.

“I cannot believe what we have accomplished since we established the first community at Elbowoods — the fact that we preserved for 100 years,” she said.

The sisters are inviting those who have supported them at previous Celebrate the West fundraisers for a supper and tour on Saturday, Sept. 24.

“Basically, donors have been highly supportive of us and enable us, as we age and move out of working field, to be able to maintain our monastery, maintain hospitality here and maintain the missions we have,” Sister Renee said. “People make a donation, even though they don’t have to, when they ask for our prayers. We have been blessed with donors, and amount they give is not as important as fact they choose to be in a relationship in some way and support us with their prayers.”

There’s an additional event for the public, the Celebration of Our Centennial on Oct. 23, when Rev. David Kagan, bishop of the Diocese of Bismarck, comes to celebrate Mass at 1 p.m. Tours and refreshments will follow.

After its peak membership of 65 sisters in the late 1960s, the community is down to 19 members. Two women from New Jersey and Wisconsin, called affiliates, recently arrived.

“They have filed their intention to join, then become postulants and novices,” Sister Renee Branigan said. “It’s a seven-year process.”

While the younger sisters are working outside the monastery, those remaining behind insist they are not retired — merely doing different duties. Their backgrounds and work experiences are as diverse as their personalities.

Sister Phoebe arrived at the monastery 21 years ago to begin formation studies in Benedictine rule and scripture. She worked in the kitchen and took classes at Dickinson State University. She later worked as director of religious education and liturgical coordinator at Queen of Peace Church in Dickinson for eight years and currently lives at the monastery.

“I’m not retired. Sisters don’t retire,” she said. “I’m Liturgical director, in charge of hospitality, and I cook four days a week. We’re a small community and wear many hats.”

Sister Carol Axtmann recently celebrated her 60th anniversary as a Benedictine sister.

“I went through the same formal education and went into the teaching field,” she said. “I taught 30 years at Minot and South America, and after coming back, did chaplaincy work for 15 to 20 years. I am the manager and have lived at Subiaco in Dickinson for last five years.”

Sister Laura Hecker will celebrate her 50th anniversary as a Benedictine sister in 2018. It was a sense of religious life that drew her to community, and she was chaplain of pastoral care at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Dickinson for 25 years.

“I live here as a sub-prioress (assistant to the prioress), which means I do anything that needs to be done,” she said with a smile.

Sister Ruth Fox has been a member of community for 62 years. During that time, she was prioress twice and also was president of the Federation of St. Gertrude — a federation that consists of 12 member monasteries of Benedictine women in Canada and the United States.

“I’m writing a history of our community, plan the hymns and am organist,” she said.

Sister Dolores Heidt joined the Benedictine community 66 years ago.

“My initial work was teaching first and second grade. I tried teaching fourth and fifth grade, but that was a disaster,” she said, adding the classroom had up to 45 students.

She served in chaplaincy and is a laundress. Her favorite work is embroidery, and her towels are sold at the gift shop.

Sister Renee Branigan has been with the community for 52 years and serves as director of the Sacred Heart Benedictine Foundation. She has taught grade school, high school and college — and at point, all at the same time when the Assumption College was still open in Richardton.

“Mostly my field was communications and English, and I taught 20 years at Dickinson State University,” she said.

Sister Paula has been a Benedictine sister for 53 years.

“Believe it or not, I spent half my life in nursing and at the Badlands Human Service Center. The other half was leadership positions — I helped other communities in need of assistance,” she said.

As sisters come to community, they bring their gifts and talents.

“Basically, you can have any profession and be able to pursue religious life,” said Sister Paula, who manages a small herd of llamas at the monastery. “You’re not restricted to teaching or nursing. Fellow Benedictines in other monasteries are dentists, doctors and veterinarians.”

Sister Phoebe referenced monastery as more than a quiet atmosphere.

“It’s living the Gospel and seeking God,”she said. “One of the biggest gifts we Benedictines give to the world is that we show strangers how to come together and live in peace.”

“Another thing is living in prayer,” Sister Renee said. “Prayer is a definite part of our day. We pray every morning, followed by breakfast. We pray before lunch and we pray at night.”

“We pray and eat, pray and eat,” Sister Phoebe said with a smile.

During the middle years of the community’s history, spirituality retreats were hosted at the monastery.

“People came for retreats all the time, then weekend retreats,” Sister Paula said. “Now, there are no formal retreats, but people still come out. People plan their own retreats. We know we will evolve again.”

While the spirituality retreats have fallen by the wayside, the serenity of the monastery has not.

Sister Phoebe reference one conversation with a guest who said the monastery was the most amazing place — different from a hotel.

“When she called her husband, he said, ‘Boy you sound so peaceful,’” she said. “Monasteries have been providing hospitality to strangers for close to 2,000 years.”

Sister Paula also described the Benedictines as being close to the earth.

“We’re proud of the fact that we have geothermal energy and wind energy,” she said. “If something else comes on the horizon, we’ll probably try that too.”

Having the state’s first commercial first wind turbine project in 1997, Sister Renee said the challenge has been to keep up with the repairs. Working with repairmen, she said, “We speak ‘turbanese.’”

The average age of applicants has steadily risen over the years, from when Sister Dolores entered the monastery at age 16. “I was encouraged by my mother and pastor,” she said. “I finished high school summers while here.”

“Another thing is you have to be 18 years old to make vows,” Sister Renee added.

Another evolution has been the option to wear a habit.

“We wore a habit all the time, even out in the garden — it was miserable,” Sister Renee said. “It wasn’t healthy and made it difficult to eat.”

“At one time, the only thing showing was our face,” Sister Paula added. “ Gradually over time, it’s evolved. We have what’s called a modified habit. I’m always amazed when I walk into a room, they say ‘Hello sister.’”

The choice of receiving a religious name has also evolved. Sisters now have the choice of keeping their name or submitting three names to the prioress, who choses one for her when they enter the novitiate.

As the time arrives to celebrate the centennial, Sister Paula looks to the future.

“What we believe in and the values that we have have stayed constant,” she said. “What has changed is who we are serving and I’m sure we’ll change again.”

The origins of the monastery

The Benedictine Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery at Richardton have maintained a presence on the prairies of western North Dakota for more than 100 years.

They celebrated their first 100 years in the Diocese of Bismarck in 2010, and are marking their centennial as an independent Benedict community in October.

The Benedictine sisters trace their roots back to St. Joseph’s Convent at St. Mary’s, Pa.

Bishop Vincent Wehrle, OSB, first abbot of Assumption Abbey at Richardton and the first bishop of the diocese of Bismarck, was determined to have Benedictine women serving in his new diocese.

Mother Gabriella eventually yielded to his request and called for volunteers. Mother Pia Tegler and three others — Sister Evangelist Ruffner, Sister Agatha Faivre and Sister Hilda Struble — agreed to making the journey to the Sacred Heart Indian Mission in Elbowoods.

The welcome was warm and comforting, but the living conditions proved to be neither. The sisters lived in the same school with the boarding students.

As there was no bread, butter or meat, oral history says Sister Hilda set about making biscuits for supper. Unfortunately, the can labeled “baking powder” actually contained plaster of paris. The biscuits turned out just like the early years — hard. Yet their commitment to the people on the Fort Berthold Reservation persevered.

Early years

The following years brought five more sisters from Pennsylvania to help at the mission. On Oct. 22, 1916, the monastery became the first independent community of Benedictine women in North Dakota with Mother Pia as the first prioress.

In August, 1920, the motherhouse moved to Garrison.

In 1925, Mother Cecilia Bauer, the first North Dakota vocation, was elected prioress of the growing community of sisters. The sisters subsisted on a diet of navy beans and salt pork so they could save for a proper motherhouse. What money they had saved was lost in bank failures in 1926-27. Mother Cecilia resigned in 1931 and the sisters were united with St. Benedict’s convent in St. Joseph, Minn. Then in 1937 the sisters became fully independent once again.

The sisters purchased a vacant hospital in Crosby and opened an “old folks’ home” until they trained nurses to reopen the hospital. They started St. Vincent’s Home in Bismarck and cared for elderly residents there. When the offer came to staff St. Leo’s School in Minot, the sisters moved the motherhouse to St. Leo’s Convent In 1942.

By 1945, the order numbered 51 members.

In 1949, the sisters moved to their first real motherhouse even though it was missing plaster, tiling and windows. They also expanded teaching staffs to include a school in Malta, Mont.

Middle years

The 1960s and Vatican II brought major changes to the community. In 1962, four sisters went to Bogota, Columbia, in response to the pope’s call for missionaries — in addition to staffing schools, a hospital and a nursing home. Yet again, the community outgrew its home and they moved again.

In 1967, they built Sacred Heart Priory (later monastery) west of Richardton on a 50-acre plot given by the monks of Assumption Abbey. At the peak of enrollment, the community numbered 65 sisters.

The post-Vatican era brought a greater shift from education and healthcare to great involvement in spirituality, social work, parish work and chaplaincies.

The era also brought a decline in membership as other opportunities to serve in the church were opened to women.

In 1995, the Sacred Heart Benedictine Foundation was established to help meet budget concerns as fewer sisters were drawing salaries.

The 21st century

The monastery is committed to greener energy with wind and geothermal energy. They withdrew from the use of coal and installed a HVAC (heating, ventilating and air conditioning) system in building renovations.

Portions of the building were decommissioned and guest rooms were expanded. In shifting from spirituality programming to hosting groups such as quilters and scrapbookers, the sisters can concentrate on providing Benedictine hospitality.

The annual fundraiser, “Celebrate the West” helped accomplish most the renovation and green energy projects.

The community no longer grows in membership at a rapid pace, but it is still growing. In more than a 100 years on the prairie, the work has changed, but purpose for coming has not. Nineteen sisters call the monastery as their home. One of its vows as a Benedictine is stability — commitment to remaining part of this particular monastic community. It also extends to being a part of the surrounding community and the responsibilities that come with it.