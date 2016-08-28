Texting changes all punctuation rules. Period.

What with your schmancy punctuation and your insistence on writing out every word and your hoity-toity capitalizations. What with your maddening refusal to use exclamation points or unicorn emoticons or made-up words like, “GAAAHHH!!!”

Who do you think you are? You’re simply writing a text to a friend that you can’t make the movie because you have to work late. It’s not an invitation to the Windsors. You are not Oscar Wilde. Just break down and “lol” already.

And so it goes in the bizarro and counterintuitive world of textspeak. According to studies by linguists, the use of proper formal English in texts is now seen as downright show-offy, inappropriate and irritating.

Especially when it comes to the period. This almighty punctuation point used to be so important that English teachers spent years grilling us on its proper care and feeding.

In today’s textopia, however, periods are seen as unnecessary, insincere and even angry. (Unless, of course, you deliberately misuse it, as in: “Best. OITNB. Ever.”)

The period has been usurped by the ellipses, which is like the duct tape of the punctuation world in that it holds stuff together when you can’t find anything else.

But the real breakout star of today’s texticon is the exclamation point. Turn back to the 19th century, and the exclamation point was probably used only to announce bonnet sales at the mercantile or to inform a relative that a cow fell on Uncle Seth.

Today, exclamation points infuse every statement with the enthusiasm of a jazzercising Richard Simmons. It is used to convey excitement, anger, happiness, love, hatred, disappointment and everything in between. You are so right!!! I love you guys! I can’t believe he said that to me!!! It’s about time you got a raise! So thrilled about the new puppy/boyfriend/bunion surgery!!!

In fact, the exclamation mark has become so ubiquitous in texting that we suspect something is wrong when it isn’t used.

Case in point:

You: “I can’t believe I forgot our coffee date today!!! Sooo sorry! Things were so crazy at work!!! When can we reschedule?!!”

Friend: “No biggie. Some other time.”

You: “OMG, I can tell you’re mad!! I am SOOO sorry!!! How can I make this up to you?!!! Can I send you 25 puppy emoticons???!!!”

Textperts say that the period’s definitive, no-nonsense nature is what makes it so effectively dismissive and snarky. The period announces: “This is final, this is the end of the discussion,” linguistics professor Mark Liberman told The Conversation news site.

That’s all perfectly fine if you’re writing something more formal —such as an email to your child’s teacher or a follow-up thank-you after a job interview.

But the period can seem so formal and final in a casual texting conversation that it scares people.

Linguists attribute this to “situational code-switching,” in which we change how we talk depending on where we are, who we are talking to and what platform we are using. Textese is much more casual. It is closer to spoken communication than written communication, which is why we don’t send texts that read: “I found your obscure yet whimsical reference to Miley Cyrus to be quite jocular!!!” (See? Even multiple exclamation marks can’t save that one.)

I will try to remember this the next time I send a text. Sentence fragments like these. Smiley faces. Lots of exclamation marks. And farewell to sentences that end with a full stop.

Consider it a suitable mourning period.