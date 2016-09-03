Building bridges between the cultures

Twyla Baker-Demaray will participate in the panel discussion during the Dunn County Writers' weekend.

Susan Power will present a writing workshop during the Native Americans & the Media Arts event at Killdeer.

KILLDEER—Contributions from Native Americans who have contributed to media arts will be featured during a weekend of entertainment, education and cultural bridge-building during the Dunn County Writers' Visiting Writers Series.

Native Americans & The Media Arts is being held Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18, at the High Plains Cultural Center in Killdeer.

"Our mission is to build community around the cultural arts and to preserve the written and cultural legacy of western North Dakota," said executive director and founder of the Dunn County Writers Jennifer Strange.

The weekend event opens Saturday with review of "Waterbuster," the film that documents construction of the Garrison Dam.

The film is followed at 3:30 p.m. with panel discussion with Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College President Twyla Baker-Demaray, film documentarian J. Carlos Peinado and author Susan Power.

The evening program resumes at 5:30 p.m. with a reception and readings by Mark Trahant, Susan Power and J. Carlos Peinado. Music will be provided by Williston singer-songwriter Jaese Lecuyer. Complimentary hors d'oeuvres with punch will be served.

"We've had vast interest and enthusiasm about this program—needless to say, there's been a mysterious alignment of other Native American issues in the state,"Strange said, referencing the Native American protests to the pipeline across the Missouri River.

'Waterbuster'

The film "Waterbuster" is an opportunity for the public to learn what happened to the Native Americans because of the Garrison Dam.

The film was released in 2006 at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, said Peinado, who lives at Bisbee, Ariz.

An enrolled member of the MHA Nation, Peinado was born at San Francisco and lived at Phoenix until 1977. He lived in Billings, Mont., for a year before moving to the Fort Berthold Reservation. He received a bachelor's degree in filmmaking and cultural anthropology from Dartmouth College and has produced several documentaries since then.

"I started hearing tribal stories when I left the reservation in 1980 to go to boarding school back East, he said. "I discovered we have an incredible tribal history."

Doing research, he learned Congress developed a termination relocation policy in 1953, which transferred management of the Native Americans back to the state. Essentially what happened, is 280 relocation centers were opened in major cities around the country.

"We were one family of thousands of families displaced by the dam and we wound up in San Francisco," he said.

Doing research, he learned how the towns and bottomlands along the Missouri River were destroyed by the rising water.

"You can imagine that of the people who were relocated to various cities around the country, some returned to the reservation, only to find themselves in a place that was pretty destitute," he said. "The cultural society was completely screwed up."

One of the last acts signed by President Richard Nixon in 1972 was re-establishment of federal obligations mandated to the Native Americans, and more importantly, giving them sovereignty, he said.

"The film basically follows three lines of inquiry: The first is where did all the Indians go. The second inquiry is what forced them to go. The third line is my personal journey," he said.

Workshop

Susan Power will teach generative writing exercises during a wordsmith workshop on Sunday. Power is an enrolled member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and a native Chicagoan.

She is a graduate of Harvard College, Harvard Law School and author of three books, "The Grass Dancer," "Roofwalker" and "Sacred Wilderness."

When beginning the process of writing, Power said the subject matter and characters choose her.

"I don't begin any piece with an agenda in mind, rather I follow the trail my characters leave in my imagination to discover their story," she said. "I was raised in diversity and my own family includes Native American, white American and African members, so it's understandable that I'd be open to all voices."

Power's program is funded in part by the North Dakota Humanities Council.

Learning opportunities

The two-day program is an opportunity to gain information and broaden cultural perspectives, Strange said.

"We all share the same resources and a common desire to provide for our families and future generations," she added.

Dunn County Writers Board President Koko Gjermundson echoed her sentiments.

"It feels like I have some stake in the Fort Berthold Reservation," said Gjermundson, who gained cousins of MHA affiliation through marriage. "I think we're proud to share geography and communities, yet the cultural differences can be so diverse that I'm not sure we understand each other. I think all of us would like to know more than we do."

She also sees a benefit in attending the program.

"I hope this program helps me and the audience learn how to reach across the cultural and geographical borders with respect," Gjermundson added. "I hope this program strengthens the ties and broadens the roads we all travel together."