Volunteer Kathy Bren, left, and House of Manna director Nan Rapp, size donated clothing Tuesday at House of Manna. The agency is supported by United Way of Dickinson. (Linda Sailer / The Dickinson Press)

The staff of the West Dakota Parent & Family Resource Center includes, from left, Michelle Thiel, secretary; Stacy Kilwein, Dickinson Public Schools parent involvement coordinator; and Deb Theurer, NDSU parent educator. The center is among the agencies supported by United Way of Dickinson. (Linda Sailer / The Dickinson Press)

Two Cub Scouts try their luck at fishing during a recent day camp at Patterson Lake. The Boy Scouts of America are among the agencies supported by United Way. (Submitted Photo)

United Way of Dickinson board members stand beside the goal poster on Tuesday. The members include, at left, campaign chairperson Ashley Moe, Untied Way Executive Director Nichole De Leon, director Dr. Nancy Gabbert and director Robert Haukenberry. (Linda Sailer / The Dickinson Press)

It's that time of year again when the United Way of Dickinson launches its 2016-17 campaign.

"It will be a quick training for the volunteers and distribution of packets," United Way Executive Director Nichole De Leon said.

The 2016-17 goal is $300,000 for distribution to 17 agencies, which must be non-profits and serve the Stark County area, De Leon said.

The agencies provide a diversity of services, but must meet at least one of United Way's missions—to promote self-sufficiency, strengthen families, assist seniors and the disabled, or nurture youth.

This year's newest applicants are Experience Works, an agency that helps the elderly find employment; Project Imagination Library, an agency that provides free books for children; and The Great Plains National Food Bank, which funnels food to the AMEN Food Pantry.

As she starts her second campaign, De Leon said Dickinson is a caring community.

"I truly did not think my heart could be so full, just seeing how giving the community is," she said. "I was floored last year. It was absolutely amazing."

The board consists of the following officers: Pat Severson, president; John Blackwell, vice president; Zack McCoy, treasurer; Kendall Kuntz, secretary; Ashley Moe, campaign chairperson, and Michael Chapinski, honorary chairperson. The directors are Leslie Olheiser, Robert Haukenberry and Dr. Nancy Gabbert.

De Leon described the board's role as a sounding board to discuss fundraising ideas and set the direction for the campaign.

"I like to change things up," she said, referencing fundraisers such as the upcoming trap shooting event, a Halloween party and a lip-sync event.

The volunteers will be distributing packets to area businesses by Sept. 23. They will pick up the packets starting the middle of November, and hope to have the campaign completed by January, she said.

"Every year my husband and I volunteer," DeLeon said. "I can't ask people to help if I can't do it myself."

Ashley Moe joined United Way about six months ago while looking for different ways to get involved in the community.

"I knew Nichole outside of United Way. It's a nice way to get involved," Moe said. "I've learned how far United Way reaches within the community. You hear about United Way, but to know how much they actually do was a big eye-opener."

Moe suggests that people donate whatever they are comfortable with—either through a payroll deduction or with a one-time check.

"We're just getting started and looking forward to a good campaign," she said. "We appreciate everybody in the community for stepping up."

Dr. Nancy Gabbert is serving a second term on the board after taking a break to pursue her career.

"I live in Hettinger, but consider Dickinson as my community, too," she said. "When I worked at Badlands Human Service Center, I didn't have the extra time being involved. Now, being in private practice, I'm making more time to be involved with United Way. I've seen many agencies grow over the last 15 years and want them to continue to grow."

Gabbert appreciates the transparency and accountability of United Way.

"It's so much more diverse—it's not the same group of people on each board," she added.

Robert Haukenberry moved to Dickinson from the West Coast. Having family in the region, he was looking for ways to get involved in the community.

"United Way is a great place to be a part of fundraising for all the charities in Dickinson, rather than choosing one or another," he said. "So far, I've attended my third board meeting. I want to become involved in events we do around town, as well as networking with businesses."

Serving as board president, Pat Severson described the campaign as a collective effort by many volunteers.

When deciding which agencies to fund, he said, "we look at what is the best bang for the buck and how many people go through one of the non-profits. It's difficult picking who gets the lion's share of the money, but when the day is done, it's the ones who benefit the most people."

Referencing his job as traffic manager at TMI, he added, "When one works at TMI, a lot of people volunteer their time in the community, obviously not for the money, but because we like helping people."

Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Center

The Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Center is seeing a fluctuation in the number of clients it serves.

"The number of homeless needy tends to fluctuate higher in summers versus winters," case manager Heather Ingman said.

"As case managers, we meet with clients typically once a week," she said. "We help with anything from housing to day care and job security. We help them maintain or obtain stability."

The need to build a larger facility have been placed on hold for lack of financing.

"We still plan to move forward, and are still in the fundraising process right now," she said.

United Way helps the shelter pay for anything from case management salaries to general necessities of the shelter.

"They are a good partner for us," she said.

West Dakota Parent & Family Resource Center

The West Dakota Parent & Family Resource Center offers educational opportunities for families.

"We have hundreds of parents who come," parent education coordinator Stacy Kilwein said. "They are coming to the center for parenting information, checking out library resources and support."

Kilwein started working at the center two years after it opened in 1997.

"Parenting has changed in the last 20 to 30 years," she said. "We live in a different world and we have different kids. With that change, parents are coming to learn more strategies in working with kids. I think parents have less support than back 30 years ago when we had our moms, grandmas and neighbors."

Parents come to the center with concerns from helping their child in school and to keeping their kids safe, be it in the neighborhood or on social media.

"All of our programs are research-based and proven as effective tools on how parents can handle situations that come up," she said.

The center has a partnership with the NDSU Extension Service. Parent educator Deb Theurer teaches lessons at least three nights a week throughout the eight-county region.

"Her classes fill up," Kilwein said. "Even in the rural areas, they are willing to drive into town from the farm. That really says how parents are reaching out seeking support."

United Way of Dickinson helps fund the center with its programing and outreach materials. United Way also provides free child care sessions that allows parents to attend the programs.

Boy Scouts of America

School Night for Scouting is about to get under way in Dickinson and surrounding communities.

It's an opportunity for parents to register their boys for the Scouting program, said Trevor Courneya, district executive for the Roughrider District of Northern Lights Council.

The goal is to recruit 180 boys in the district, which extends east to Hebron and Elgin, west to the Montana line, north to Killdeer and south into South Dakota. The enrollment stands at approximately 620, with a dip experienced earlier this year.

"We're in a good position to start growing this fall," Courneya said. "The program hasn't changed much. We're still a service-based organization. We're developing character in the boys and keeping the same values."

Shortly after recruiting new Cub Scouts, Courneya is planning a fall activity for them. This year, the fall fun day is Sept. 17 at Patterson Lake. It's an opportunity for the boys to practice with BB guns, archery, fishing and crafts. Other special events include the winter fun day, district pinewood derby and Scout show.

Courneya relies on the United Way of Dickinson to assist with administrative costs and provide camperships, uniforms and books for needy families. It also provides training for adult volunteers.

"It's been especially tough this year to fundraise and every bit helps," he said.

House of Manna

The House of Manna is the go-to charity in Dickinson when people need to furnish an apartment or get clothing for themselves or children.

"Some days are busier than others. For a while we'd run up to 150, and now it's in the 70s or 90s," director Nan Rapp said. "Every day is different, they're never the same any more, but we still see new faces coming through."

The charity at 1100 Villard St. E. is open for shopping from 1-4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The volunteers come earlier to display donated merchandise.

Having worked there for the past seven years, Rapp still sees a need for the charity.

"We're low on household stuff, good furniture, pots, pans and plates. Men's clothes, there's always a need for men's clothes. We're also low on kid's clothes, with school starting, they kind of cleaned us out," she said.

Rapp appreciates House of Manna's partnership with United Way of Dickinson.

"It helps pay our rent and utilities. We rely on donations. We ask for freewill donations, but if people can't donate, that's fine, we're here to help people out," she said.

For more information about United Way, call 701-483-1233 or visit dickinsonunitedway.org.

The United Way of Dickinson agencies for the 2016-17 campaign

American Red Cross

Best Friends Mentoring Program

Boy Scouts of America

Catholic Charities Guardianship Program

Community Action Partnership—Emergency Services

Community Action Partnership --Prairie Rose Recovery Center

Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Center

Elder Care/Public Transit Cafe 60's program

Experience Works

Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons

Great Plains National Food Bank

House of Manna

Imagination Library

Lutheran Social Services Senior Companions

PATH Inc.

Sunrise Youth Bureau

West Dakota Parent & Family Resource Center