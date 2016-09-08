Sanford Q&A: What is an arrhythmia?

An arrhythmia is an abnormal heart rhythm. Some arrhythmias can cause problems with contractions of your heart chambers by:

• Not allowing the lower chambers (ventricles) to fill with enough blood — or not allowing enough blood to be pumped to the body — due to an abnormal electric signal, causing the heart to pump too fast or too slow

• Not allowing the top chambers (atria) to work properly

What causes an arrhythmia?

An impaired electrical system — which regulates a steady heartbeat — can cause a heart to beat too fast, too slow or irregularly.

What are the risk factors for an arrhythmia?

The electrical system of the heart is susceptible to many risk factors including substances like caffeine, tobacco, illegal drugs, diet drugs, herbs and prescription medication. Health conditions including coronary heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes also contribute to developing arrhythmias, which become more common with age.

What are the symptoms of an arrhythmia?

Whether the heartbeat is too fast, too slow or irregular, the effects on the body are often the same. Symptoms include: palpitations (a sensation of fluttering or irregularity in the heartbeat), weakness, fatigue, low blood pressure, dizziness, fainting, heart failure, collapse and cardiac arrest, and difficulty feeding (in babies).

How are arrhythmias diagnosed?

Several tests may be used to diagnose arrhythmias including an electrocardiogram (ECG), a measurement of the electrical activity in the heart. Electrodes are placed on the chest, arms and legs, enabling a graphic representation of the electrical activity to be made as it is received and interpreted by an ECG machine. An ECG can show the presence of arrhythmias, damage to the heart caused by lack of oxygen to the heart muscle, heart attack, problems with heart valves or other heart conditions.

There are a number of variations on ECG tests involving different periods of time, positions, levels of bodily stress and methods of monitoring.

How are arrhythmias treated?

Those causing few, if any problems, may not require treatment. There are several treatment choices for arrhythmias causing symptoms, with a health care provider choosing an option based on the type of arrhythmia, severity of symptoms and presence of other conditions.

Arrhythmia treatments include:

• Lifestyle changes (dietary and stress management), medication, cardioversion (an electric shock to the heart through the chest), ablation (an invasive, but nonsurgical procedure using a catheter), permanent pacemaker (a small device put under the skin to regulate the heartbeat), implantable cardioverter defibrillator (a small device placed just under the skin used with a pacemaker for life-threatening fast arrhythmias), and surgery.