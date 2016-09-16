Experts always recommend keeping your finances and family separate, but when it comes to paying for college, that advice can be impossible to follow. While you can get loans from the federal government, skyrocketing tuition costs make it easy to max out what you can borrow, and you may need to rely on private loans for the balance. Approximately 90 percent of private student loans have co-signers, despite the significant obligations that come with adding your name to a loan. While it can be a burden on your family and even cause tension, having a co-signer is usually needed to get a loan.

Government Loan Limits

Limits on student loans issued by the federal government can force people to need private loans. For instance, undergraduate Stafford loans are capped at $57,500 for independent students without a co-signer. Since four years of tuition and the overall cost of attendance can easily cross the six-figure mark, many look to private loans to cover the gap.

More than 1.4 million people have private student loans to cover their educational costs. Having a co-signer can help you in many ways; just having a co-signer increases your chances of getting your loan approved and you will likely be eligible for a lower interest rate. As a student, companies look for you to have the support of an established person to offset the risk they associate with you due to a lack of credit history or income.

Credit History

When you are in college and going to classes, you likely do not have a strong credit score or even a proven credit history. To private lenders, you are an unknown with the potential to default. Your credit history acts as a reference, showing that you are responsible and can be relied upon to make your payments; without one, companies are not likely to trust you with their money.

Most private lenders require you to have a credit score of 650 or above, a standard many students cannot meet. A co-signer is someone who has a strong credit history and high credit score. By having their name on the loan alongside yours, the lender is assured that their loan will be repaid. While you may never make payments, a co-signer is responsible for the loan when you default, so the company knows they will get their money back with interest. Having that person attached to the loan reaffirms that you are a good financial investment for them.

Income

Even if you have a job while in school, your income is likely much lower than the salary of someone who has already graduated and is working full-time. Without a proven wage, creditors are wary of giving you a loan.

If your income is below the lender’s threshold, you will need a cosigner who is working full-time and has enough income to qualify for the loan. The person’s salary can affect whether or not the loan is approved and how competitive the interest rate is.

The Downside of Cosigners

If you have a parent or relative with an established credit history and a solid income, you might think asking them to be a cosigner is no big deal. However, it’s a tremendous decision with a lot of responsibility on their part.

After graduating, if you struggle to find work and cannot keep up with your payments, your cosigner is responsible for keeping up with the monthly bill. If they are tight on cash themselves, that can put a huge strain on them and hurt your relationship. If you default on the payments without the cosigner knowing about it, it can also wreck their credit score.

Additionally, if they cosign for your loan, that can impact their ability to borrow for other purchases, such as a car or a home. Being connected to a large student loan might mean they have a much higher interest rate, or they may get denied altogether.

It’s extremely difficult to get removed from a private student loan as a cosigner. Usually, the lender will require proof that the graduate is making enough money to cover the amounts and has at least a year of regular payments on record.

If you need a private student loan to cover your education costs, make sure you understand the obligations cosigners undertake and choose who you ask carefully. Having a cosigner can help you get approved and lower your interest rate, but it’s a huge responsibility and a lot to ask of someone. When you enter the conversation, emphasize your goals and your plan to repay the loan so that your cosigner knows you are serious about your education, your career and your debt responsibility. That will reassure them that they will not be stuck with six-figures of debt in your name.