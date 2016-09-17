Ringwall: Sad day: Life has its own set of rules

Perhaps it is just age, but with time, the passing of life seems to be more dominating than the beginning of life. Life is a continuum, neverending, only living.

The gospels, full of wisdom and guidance, focus on Christ's teaching, teaching the process of living, not the details of life. Thoughts of the process of conception, human anatomy, circulatory function, etc., are not prevalent. God's design not questioned.

Instead, such as in Luke's gospel, the lesson on being a good steward brings to attention the finer details and internal essence of how one approaches living. Money and property are not evil; the use of ones' material belongings, directed more for the good of all versus the good of self is what is important.

Life is like money, when used (living) for the betterment of all, life is good; living for the sake of self is questionable. God sent his only Son, not to give us life, but to provide a path to eternal life. God's response was and is, listen to my Son.

A rambling reflection, a desire to bring back what was, only leads to more rambling. Life did terminate, death was real, God's words of comfort sincere. For those of us remaining, eventually we return to Christ's teachings on living. Living so that we may see the very life we mourn, together again, in time, but for now distant, as our comprehension of the dimensions of death were and are still very limited.

Death has that unique property. There is no preparation, upon arrival, only reaction. As for the questions of life, knowing the answers would not have made any difference. The tearing apart of living beings, brings only tears, tears meant to heal, but still tears. At least for now, so much of our time is spent, improving the properties of a life.

Dwelling on, assuming for, projecting to, pampering of an individual life, often overshadowing the understanding of living, living the principles Christ taught. Christ never said we will not die. Perhaps that is why Christ really never spent any time teaching us about life, instead he focused on living, the interactions of all those who have life. Christ was not concerned with life, since the process of life is eternal, at least for those who follow him.

Therefore, the key to eternal life was simple, to love and forgive. Christ cried, just as we do. Christ mourned, just as we do. But with each new day, Christ continued on, to preach and teach a simple lesson and ultimately, through his passion, death and resurrection, taught us a way to defeat death. But still, for facing death, for all involved, the tears will flow.

But these tears, the very tears of grief and sadness, will be tears that water new relationships, creating new roots, strengthening new lives cemented in living.

The process of living, totally irrelevant to the process of life, has its own set of rules. Rules that will never be answered, only engaged, engaged through a loving God and an understanding son, Jesus Christ, a son who grieves, but lays the path to a joyful eternal reunion.

May Zachery rest in the Peace of Christ.