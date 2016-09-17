Muggli: Love more rewarding than possessions

A rich man begins to dismiss his steward, but the steward uses the short time he has to further reduce his master's wealth, seeking friends he can rely on to take him in. And the master, hearing of this commends his steward! That's what gets us. The standard became incompetent, so the master was dismissing him — and when the steward continues by further, active betrayal of the master's interests, the man is praised. What is going on here?

It is not the incompetence of the steward that the master praises, or his betrayal as such. It is his enterprise, his boldness and initiative. He makes full use of every resource available to him before he loses control of it. Jesus asks his disciples if they are that committed, that ready to act while they can.

Of course, we have a slightly different goal than the steward: the steward seeks friends who might take him in and support him, a sort of retirement plan. We seek a variety of goals that all converge on one thing in the end: to become the best persons we can be; to be fully ourselves, fully free; to make friends who will stand by us forever; to be accepted by God into eternal life; to know God and love God forever, and so on.

It's actually pretty much like the steward has in mind, only permanent. And the dishonesty of the steward won't work for us, just as it really won't work for the steward: who will hire him now that he has not only been dismissed with cause, but compounded his incompetence with fraud? No, we need the way of honesty.

The questions that follow the parable sound equally strange to us, especially the second: "If you are not trustworthy with what belongs to another, who will give you what is yours?" This focuses our attention on what is really at stake here. Who really owns our possessions? Not us: we cannot take them with us when we die. We didn't really make them. We only, at best, used what was around us for our own purposes. Who owns all creation? Its maker, of course: God.

So this life is a test of our trustworthiness and our enterprise: are we ready to use the resources at hand in the short time we have them only for our own good, or even pile them up and deny others their use — or do we use them for the good of all?

There is a saying that was popular a few years back: the one who dies with the most toys wins.

God doesn't quite see things that way.

Just as when your toddler insists he needs all his eleventy-twelve toys because he is playing with all of them together, you ask him to share a few with the other children for a while, so God reminds us gently that perhaps we don't quite need all that piled-up wealth, and that the love of others is more rewarding than the burden of all those possessions anyway.