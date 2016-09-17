Dazell: Jesus is our righteousness

Welcome to round three of our four-part series on 2 Kings 4. We have been looking at foreshadows of Jesus Christ found in 2 Kings 4. The focus of week one was Jesus Christ, our Redeemer, as the widow was redeemed from debt she could not pay (2 Kings 4:1-7). Last week's article considered Jesus Christ, the Resurrection and the Life, as a dead boy was revived by God through Elisha (2 Kings 4:18-37). This week we will see the foreshadow of Jesus Christ as our righteousness.

Elisha returned to Gilgal where there was famine in the land. He was sitting with some sons of prophets when he sent a servant to prepare a meal for them. The servant went out to the field and gathered herbs and also gourds from a wild vine. The servant returned and prepared a stew with his cache of groceries. The Bible says the servant did not know what the gourds were, but he prepared the stew anyway. The men began to eat and then cried out, "O man of God, there is death in the pot." Elisha returned the plates of food to the pot and commanded it to be served again. Then there was no death in the pot—2 Kings 4:41.

The pot of stew was tainted. The men proclaimed there was death in the pot. It was no longer fit for its intended purpose. However, Elisha was not done with the stew. Rather than discard it, Elisha restored it to usefulness. Death was no longer in the pot. This was a righteous stew. Righteous means to be absolved from guilt and restored to the original useful condition. This truly was a righteous stew.

You and I are like that stew. We also have a specific intended purpose, but we were tainted. We were made in the image of God, and our purpose is to glorify Him. However, we have been contaminated by sin since birth. There was death in our pots, and we were not fit for our intended purpose. But God offers us an opportunity to be born again (John 3:3) to new life (2 Corinthians 5:17). He offers righteousness to all who put their full trust in Jesus Christ (Philippians 3:9).

Jeremiah 23:6 says the name of God is, "The Lord is our righteousness." We cannot earn righteousness any more than Elisha's stew was able to make itself fit to eat. It is God who makes us righteous. He restores His people to usefulness for our intended purpose, and in His righteousness, we are free to bring honor and glory to Jesus Christ.

1 Corinthians 1:30-31—But by His doing you are in Christ Jesus, who became to us wisdom from God, and righteousness and sanctification, and redemption, so that, just as it is written, "Let him who boasts, boast in the Lord."