MEDORA, N.D. -- Total sales for the 2016 Medora Musical have surpassed 100,000 for the third straight year, according to the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation.

TRMF officials predict that this year's attendance will finish second in its history, only beaten by last year's 50th anniversary edition.

The final show of the season is Sept. 10. For tickets and more information, visit medora.com.