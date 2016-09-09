'Star Trek' 50th anniversary: Where the actors are now

A man poses with people dressed as characters from various Star Trek television shows at the "Star Trek: Mission New York" convention in New York, U.S., September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

A man's Star Trek uniform is seen at the "Star Trek: Mission New York" convention in New York, U.S., September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Star Trek uniforms sit on display for sale at the "Star Trek: Mission New York" convention in New York, U.S., September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

The original series—created by Gene Roddenberry—ran from 1966 to 1969 before finding a second life in syndication and then on the big screen.

"Star Trek" brought some of the most memorable characters on TV: the brash Captain Kirk, the logical Commander Spock, and Lieutenant Uhura, one of the first non-menial African American television roles.

Sadly, Leonard Nimoy, who played the half-Vulcan Spock, passed away last year. Other deceased cast members include DeForest Kelley (Dr. Leonard McCoy aka "Bones") and James Doohan (Montgomery Scott aka "Scotty"). However, the surviving actors still have prolific careers.

William Shatner (Kirk) is currently starring in "Better Late Than Never." George Takei (Sulu) recently finished a critically acclaimed run on Broadway in "Allegiance," a play about Japanese internment camps. Both have found new life as internet memes as well. Nichelle Nichols (Uhura) just had a guest role on "The Young and the Restless."

"Star Trek" spun-off into four series: "The Next Generation," "Deep Space Nine," "Voyager" and "Enterprise." A fifth—"Star Trek: Discovery" is set to premiere next year.