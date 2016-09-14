Heritage Day set at Watford City
The 18th annual Heritage Day in Watford City will be celebrated Saturday at the McKenzie County Heritage Park, 950 Second Ave. SW.
The day is an opportunity to visit the food vendors, see the blacksmithing demonstration, see two horses from the Nokota Horse Conservancy, have your photo taken at the old-time photo booth, and visit the historic buildings in the park.
Other events include:
A one-room school lesson with pioneer teacher Sandy Rieker at 11 a.m.
A reminisce panel featuring changes in McKenzie County at 11 a.m.
Native American dancers -- the Abbey family from Mandaree at 11:30 a.m.
Sawmill and shingle mill demonstration at noon.
Threshing demonstration at 1 p.m.
Reminisce panel about teaching in McKenzie County at 1:30 p.m.
Stationary baler and horsepower demonstration at 2 p.m.
Period dress contest at 2:30 p.m.