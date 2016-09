Larry the Cable Guy to perform in New Town on Saturday

Larry the Cable Guy

Comedian and entertainer Larry the Cable Guy will be at 4 Bears Casino & Lodge in New Town at 7 p.m. Saturday.

4 Bears is offering Rock ‘n’ Ride package deals for Dickinson residents. The package costs $50 and transportation to and from the show, general admission ticket to the show, $20 in free slot play and two free beverages.

For more information, visit 4bearscasino.com.