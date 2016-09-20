Neil Young has released a new song taking on the Dakota Access Pipeline. Special to The Forum

CANNON BALL—Legendary singer-songwriter Neil Young has released a new song and video siding with Dakota Access Pipeline protesters near Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.

The 71-year-old posted "Indian Givers" to Facebook last Friday, Sept. 16, where it quickly amassed views but also prompted some comments about his use of the word "squaw."

Young released a new version of the video two days later, replacing the word with "beautiful."

The latest video had more than 400,000 views on Facebook by the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 20, and another 27,000 views on YouTube.

Young's chorus repeats "I wish somebody would share the news," and the song opens with "There's a battle raging on the sacred land, Our brothers and sisters had to take a stand."

Dakota Access Pipeline would transport oil from North Dakota's Bakken Formation to Patoka, Ill., and cross the Missouri River less than a mile from Standing Rock.