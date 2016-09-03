Veterans Appreciation Day planned for Sept. 10

Organizers of the first Veterans Appreciation Day are, from left, Tom Coons, Cathy Logosz and Dave Logosz. They are standing in front of the Stark County Veterans Memorial on Wednesday. (Linda Sailer / The Dickinson Press)

The public has a new opportunity to recognize veterans as more names are added to the Stark County Veterans Memorial.

The first Veterans Appreciation Day in Dickinson will coincide with the re-dedication of the veterans memorial in Memorial Park, 801 Fifth Ave. W., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The memorial consists of 11 granite tables engraved with the names of more than 6,000 Stark County veterans, in honor of their service and sacrifice to the United States military.

The initial dedication ceremony was held last September.

Another 180 names of veterans were engraved on the tablets this summer, allowing the opportunity to have a secondary rededication, said Cathy Logosz, one of the organizers.

"It's a proper recognition of our veterans, as well as family members," she said. "Families are very proud to see a relative's name there."

She referenced speaking with a mother whose son's name was overlooked in the initial engraving and she was promised it would appear in the second engraving.

"She was very emotional about seeing his name was there now," Logosz said.

Veterans Appreciation Day is sponsored by the American Legion Riders Chapter 3, the American Legion Matthew Brew Post 3, the Legion Auxiliary Unit 3 and the Stark County Veterans Memorial Association.

The re-dedication kicks off with a program with speakers, including Dickinson Mayor and Desert Storm veteran Scott Decker; Stark County Veterans Service Officer and Air Force veteran Jessica Clifton; Dave Logosz, president of the Stark County Veterans Memorial Association and Army veteran, and Sandra Horsman, director of the VA Black Hills Health System at Sturgis, S.D.

Bill Palanuk will serve as master of ceremonies and Cub Scouts will hand out miniature flags. Special guests will be Post-9/11 veterans, active military and their families.

"We're doing this to recognize the new names we put on the wall and were also trying to attract the newer veterans like the Gulf War veterans," Dave Logosz said. "We're also going to recognize all first responders—the firefighters and EMTS because it's been 15 years since 9/11."

Tom Coons, a member of the Legion and Legion Riders, credits his wife, Lorraine, for proposing a Veterans Appreciation Day.

"She works at a VA clinic and she talks to the veterans," Coons said. "We thought it was a good idea, and we got Dave and Cathy involved. It's taken off from there. We hope to turn it into an annual event. That's our goal."

There will be entertainment, a kiddy corner, jumping castles, concessions and a silent auction. Free will auctions will be accepted to benefit local veterans and family members. Veteran's organizations also are giving away four $100 gift certificates to veterans who register in the guest book during the afternoon.

Those interested in volunteering or becoming a sponsor can contact Tom Coons at 307-262-2955 or Cathy Logosz at 701-260-5052.

"We want this to become more of a family affair," Cathy Logosz said. "We want to make this an annual event held closest to Sunday, Sept. 11, which is Patriot Day."

After the Veterans Appreciation Day events have concluded, the Legion is having a picnic for its members. It's an opportunity to meet the new North Dakota Department Commander Orletta Kilen from Almont, who took office in June.

The Stark County Veterans Memorial Association continues to review applications for names to be engraved on the memorial. A donation to cover cost of etching is requested, but not required. Families may call 701-225-9461 for further information about submitting a name.

If you go

What: Veterans Appreciation Day

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Park, 801 Fifth Ave. W