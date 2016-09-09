Sax Motor Co. takes up summer-long food collection

Sax Motor Co. General Manager Christian Kostelecky, left, and Laura Perry from the human resources department, stand next to a few of the boxes of food collected by Sax Motor Co., while it was filling the shelves at AMEN Food Pantry on Thursday afternoon. (Linda Sailer/ The Dickinson Press)

The AMEN Food Pantry shelves were filled with cans of food and paper products on Thursday, thanks to a food drive conducted by Sax Motor Co. of Dickinson.

The food drive was part of the Million Meal Food Drive initiated by the Automobile Dealers Association of North Dakota and the Great Plains Food Bank.

Relying on the generosity of its employees and the community, the drive started in June and ended Aug. 30. Twenty-three boxes of food were delivered to the pantry in July, and the final 16 boxes came in Thursday, for a total of 2,976 pounds of food.

"These guys at the food pantry are amazing," Sax General Manager Christian Kostelecky said. "We tried to do our little part in the whole thing."

AMEN Food Pantry Manager Suzie Kapelovitz expressed her appreciation for food.

"Summertime, we don't get a lot of donations and our shelves are bare, but the need never goes down," she said. "We were blessed by Sax Motor's donation—we got corn, we got carrots, we got all kinds of things we didn't have and that's wonderful."

Kapelovitz said she kept in contact with Laura Perry from Sax's human resource department during the drive.

If the pantry was out of corn, for example, she'd express that need to Perry, who in turn, watched the grocery sales and sent out a memo to the employees. Other in-house challenges were held. Employees could wear jeans if they donated two items or $2. In addition, Sax partnered with St. John Lutheran Church to donate an additional $3,000 to the pantry.

"We'll use the money to buy laundry detergent and other things we didn't have on the shelves," she said.

Sax was among 46 dealers in North Dakota that took up the food challenge. Using Great Plains formula to count the meals—including food, cash and volunteer hours—the food drive in Dickinson was credited with creating more than 16,680 meals.

The food drive involved partners of all ages. The Kinderkidz day care in Dickinson decorated the food boxes. Quality Quick Print donated a poster, and St. John Lutheran helped raise the money. The final results of the statewide food drive are still being tallied.

"We'd like to give a big shout out to AMEN Food Pantry for all they do," Perry said.

Kapelovitz estimates they distribute 18,000 pounds of food a month.

Perry added, "The employees really jumped in and helped out—it was a great feeling to see the employees do what they could to help out."