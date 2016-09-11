A new cooking class with Lamise

Lamise Oyugi stirs the Curry Chicken as it simmers on the stove during her first cooking class on Sept. 3 in Dickinson. (Linda Sailer/The Dickinson Press)

Dickinson resident and Haiti native Lamise Oyugi has launched a monthly cooking class that will showcase Haitian, Caribbean and African cuisine.

"Let's get cooking, guys," she said, as the dozen students sat around the rented kitchen for the first class in Dickinson. "I'll be making two dishes using step-by-step directions, and then we will have a little taste once it's done."

Her first class on Sept. 3 featured a Curry Chicken served with Rice and Peas—Haitian style.

"Almost all my ingredients can be purchased either at Walmart, Cash Wise or either of the two international stores we have in town," she said.

The aroma of Haitian spices started filling the kitchen while the chicken was cooking in a pressure cooker on the stove. Any kettle would have worked, but she preferred the cooker because of its size and speed.

"She's amazing," said student Heidi Grosz. "We are neighbors and we get lots of goodies from her—this is so exciting."

Oyugi is still looking for a permanent location for the classes, and she welcomes invitations to prepare a Haitian meal as a one-on-one personal chef.

"We'll serve the wine and you teach us to cook," Grosz added.

Oyugi was inspired to start the cooking class after her success with video classes on the YouTube cooking channel. She started with 50 subscribers, and she now it's nearly 4,000.

"A lot of friends requested to come over and taste the recipes, but I couldn't feed everybody, so I thought I'd start a class," she said.

Many of her Haitian dishes are based on a green Caribbean seasoning, which is basically green onion, thyme, parsley, garlic and black pepper blended together. She also uses a Jamaican curry powder and coconut milk.

"You must use coconut milk, otherwise, it's not Haitian," she said.

The Rice and Peas recipe calls for Jasmine rice, which can be purchased locally.

"Actually, it calls for lima beans, not peas," she said. "In Haiti, anything green is called peas," she said. "I grew up eating rice and peas, rice and peas."

Oyugi seasons her chicken with curry powder and other spices, then browns the chicken and adds water to create a gravy.

"It's curry chicken, but it looks like stewed chicken," she said. "I use the chicken thighs, I rarely use the chicken breasts. I cut the thighs into smaller pieces."

She hopes to offer cooking classes once a month. The theme may be associated with the holidays such as Christmas or New Year's.

"At Christmas, we always had special meals in Haiti," she said. "At New Year's, everybody was guaranteed to be eating pumpkin soup or squash soup."

Oyugi loves to cook, and is rewarded with the comments she receives after YouTube classes.

"A lady wrote to me saying her husband had the best Father's Day ever, because he is of Haitian descent and never was able to prepare a Haitian meal," she said. "That was so touching, so positive."

Oyugi has been cooking since age 10, while standing at the side of her mother.

"I would cook my own food in a pot, imitating what she was doing," she said.

She grew up at Fargo, and that's where she also learned to cook American food.

"Tater tot hotdish—I still make it for my kids," she said.

Oyugi and her husband, Denis, are the parents of three sons. Her husband works for the North Dakota Department of Transportation and was transferred to Dickinson 13 years ago.

"I still travel back and forth to Haiti," she said. "I go quite often at least once or twice every two years."

She also likes to prepare recipes from Uganda, her husband's homeland.

"When I visit Uganda, I go to the kitchen and try to learn a couple new Ugandan dishes for YouTube," she said.

As the two-hour class was nearing the end, Oyugi served plates of chicken and rice for everyone.

She had one final word of advice.

"With Haitian cooking, you have to have the time. It's not a half-hour meal-type thing, but once you're done, you won't regret it.

For more information about her classes, visit youtube.com/lamiseo or email: lamiseoyugi@yahoo.com or call 701-690-4090.