Art for all ages and abilities

Beckett Carlson begins painting with an adaptive paint roller during a Zot Artz workshop on Friday at Dickinson High School. He is assisted by Zot Artz founder Dwayne Szot. Looking on is Beckett's mother, Sarah Carlson. (Linda Sailer / The Dickinson Press)

Dwayne Szot, founder of Zot Artz, pushes Beckett Carlson across the room with fans blowing in the air during a Zot Artz workshop Friday at Dickinson High School. (Linda Sailer / The Dickinson Press)

Beckett Carlson paints on a floor canvas with an adative paintbrush on Friday during a Zot Artz workshop at Dickinson High School. He is assisted by Zot Artz founder, Dwayne Szot. Looking on is Beckett's mother, Sarah Carlson. (Linda Sailer / The Dickinson Press)

Sarah Carlson, left, and Dwayne Szot attach whirling fans on Beckett Carlson's wheelchair before he goes for a ride during the Zot Artz workshop on Friday at Dickinson High School. (Linda Sailer/ The Dickinson Press)

Beckett Carlson and his mother are laughing while the bubble machine blows bubbles during the Zot Artz workshop Friday at Dickinson High School. (Kalsey Stults / The Dickinson Press)

Three-year-old Beckett Carlson used a large roller attached to his wheelchair to paint on a floor canvas during an adaptive art experience Friday at Dickinson High School.

While that was fun, he started laughing when he watched the colorful whirling fans and a bubble machine create a cloud of bubbles while being pushed across the room.

Beckett, the son of Sarah and Grant Carlson of Dickinson, was among the children and adults who participated in Zot Artz workshop hosted by the Anne Carlsen Center at Dickinson High School.

"My philosophy is we create experiences for all individuals through the arts," said Zot Artz founder and president Dwayne Szot. "Often, community art centers want to provide a fully inclusive art experience. They've heard about us and have us come in. It's those kind of experiences you can't get any other way. A xrayon can only do so much, but when you take a roller that attaches out front of a wheelchair, they are rolling through space and creating a mark all by themselves—that's fabulous."

Sarah Carlson said her son loved the atmosphere, where he could make art while having fun.

"We love inclusive events and we're a creative family, and thought that's a great combination," Sarah Carlson said.

Referencing her degree in painting, she said there are lots of ways to be expressive.

"Art can be such a great outlet for that," she said. "This event allowed for so much flexibility with that expression and included absolutely everyone. Dwayne embodies that creative expression and acceptance for everyone. A huge thanks goes out to the Zot Artz for their creative adaptive tools and Anne Carlsen for hosting a fantastic day."

Zot Artz's adaptive tools and assistive technology are created at the studio in Michigan. An example is the pogo paint pole, which was used at the Dickinson workshop. It was likened to a paint brush with a handle and a spring so that it flexes when stamped on the floor.

"A lot of what we do at my studio is to design tools and possibilities for creative expression," Szot said. "How often have you run along the beach and left footprints in the sand, and watched the water wash them away. It's not about making a perfect picture, it's more like how to be a whole as an individual, and that includes all of us."

The Zot Artz experiences are designed for all ages and abilities.

"We all want to be creative," Szot said. "The opportunities stop when we become adults, but the desire to become creative doesn't stop. I believe we are all creative individuals and we all want to be creative in many aspects and many ways—we can make flower arrangements, we can be cooks and bakers."

Zot Artz is a new paradigm in mark making, he said.

"Truly, nobody else in the world is doing what we're doing. We have chalk drawers, we have flying machines. We create experiences for all individuals through the arts."

Szot was assisted in the workshop by Anne Carlsen Center representatives and Dickinson State University volunteers.

"For the kids with special needs, this is outstanding and the attention they get from this guy is something else," DSU professor of psychology and volunteer Andrew McGarva said.

Samantha Keller, an autism interventionist for the Anne Carlsen Center, added, "I think it's really great for the kids who can't do art on their own or inside a classroom—they're able to do something with their whole body."

BREAKOUT

What is Zot Artz?

Zot Artz Arts for All began in 1990, with a grant funded by the National Endowment for the arts and the Rockefeller Foundation. Since then, it has put the art tools to work in hundreds of art events around the world, according to its website.

Families interested in Zot Artz adaptive equipment or to schedule an art experience may find more information on its web site, www.zotartz.com.