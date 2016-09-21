A few good apples: Season is ripe for specialty fruit

Fall is the season certain apples are at their peak. (Grand Forks Herald photo by Karley Jessica Rerick)

Baked apples are a classic fall dish. Be sure to try them with a little vanilla ice cream. (Grand Forks Herald photo by Jessica Karley Rerick)

Apple season is here, and I couldn't be happier. Many people are unaware there is an apple season because apples are available in stores year-round — but right now, we're getting to the best time for them.

Granny Smith, Red Delicious and Gala varieties generally can be found in local supermarkets no matter the season, but some others join in for only small periods of time when they're at their peak between fall and spring.

Aside from knowing what apples are in season, it's also important to know their best uses. Follow this guide when you're looking for a few good apples:

• Honeycrisp: September through March. Best for baking, eating, salads.

• Gala: Year-round. Baking, eating, salads and sauce.

• McIntosh: October through April. Eating, salads and sauce.

• Braeburn: October through April. Baking, eating, salads and sauce.

• Golden Delicious: Year-round. Baking, eating, salads and sauce.

• Granny Smith: Year-round, baking, eating, salads and sauce.

• Red Delicious: Year-round. Eating and salads.

• Fuji: September through May. Eating and salads.

• Jonagold: September through March. Baking, eating, salads and sauce.

Baked apples are a classic fall dish that works with any good baking apple. My personal favorite is the Gala apple. I find it stays together the best without getting too soft.

Instead of measuring and mixing a bunch of different ingredients, I use a shortcut found right in our home pantry. For the perfectly flavorful filling, I simply use pre-mixed maple brown sugar oatmeal packets and chilled butter.

After coring the apples, I stuff them with filling and bake for 50 minutes. We enjoy them right out of the oven with a little ice cream for dessert at night, or in the mornings with a splash of half and half over the top.

Easy Baked Apples

6 baking apples, cored and tops trimmed off

2 single-serve packets of maple brown sugar oatmeal packets

4 tablespoons cold butter, cut into small pieces

Directions: Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Empty the oatmeal packets into a small bowl and add the cold butter pieces. Work together with pastry cutter, fingers or fork until pieces are the size of small peas. Place the cored apples in a glass baking dish. Fill apple cores with oatmeal topping. Bake for 50 minutes. Remove from the oven and let sit for 10 minutes before serving. Yum.