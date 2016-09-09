Cowboy Journey for a Cure gets under way

Cowboy Up Journey for a Cure, a 16-day, 373-mile trail ride across North Dakota, started Friday, Sept. 9, at the border of Minnesota and will conclude at the Montana border on Sept. 24.

The trail ride by Bruce and Carol Van Den Einde and Scott Olerud is an effort to raise donations to benefit the Roger Maris Cancer Center in Fargo.

“This ride is a great opportunity for us to realize a dream we’ve had for many years and to raise money for the fight against cancer,” Bruce Van Den Einde said.

The ride will have 16 overnight stops, with fundraising events planned at most locations. Local riders, either individual or groups, are welcome to join at any of the towns along the way, according to a news release.

“Everyone has been affected by cancer through their own personal journey or through a loved one’s journey,” Carol Van Den Einde said. “This ride will honor those who have survived, lost the fight or are currently fighting cancer.”

The riders will reach Glen Ullin on Sept. 19, Richardton on Sept. 20, Dickinson on Sept.21, Belfield on Sept. 22, Medora on Sept.23 and Beach on Sept. 24.

For more information, call Bruce Van Den Einde at 701-367-6005, Scott at 701-308-0101 or visit Facebook page at Journey for a Cure.