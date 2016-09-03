4 injured, 1-year-old safe after State Avenue crash

The scene from the two-car crash on State Avenue in Dickinson late Friday night. Press photo by Samuel Evers

Four people were injured but a 1-year-old child in a car seat was safe after a two-vehicle accident late Friday night on the 600 block of State Avenue in Dickinson.

The crash, which happened at about 11:15 p.m., occurred when a Volkswagen hatchback attempted to turn into a parking lot. The car struck a Nissan pickup truck and flipped it on its side. The pickup was attempting to turn onto State Avenue.

Keturah Kolled, 29, of Dickinson, the driver of the Volkswagen, was cited for care required.

Dickinson Police Sgt. Mike Hanel said speed didn’t seem to be as much of a factor in the rollover as the angle of the collision. Alcohol was not a factor, he said.

The car clipped the pickup “just in the right spot to turn them, and with just enough momentum for them to continue into the parking lot,” he said.

Kolled and her passenger, Idrissa Ba, 54, of Dickinson, were both transported to CHI St. Alexius Health.

Pickup driver Ireida Abila, 30, of Dickinson, her passenger, Diana Rocha-Dulido, 22, of Dickinson, and the child that was in the car seat, were also taken to the hospital. Everyone involved has been treated and released.

The Dickinson Fire Department extracted the occupants of both vehicles using cutting tools.