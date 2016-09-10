AgweekTV: Soy power

Search
    By Ryan Babb Today at 9:00 a.m.
    Soybeans could play a big role in powering public transportation and that's good news for soybean growers. The North Dakota Soybean Council's ‘See For Yourself’ program recently took a group of North Dakota farmers to the west coast to get a closer look at ag in that part of the country. Agweek went along for a look at how bio-diesel from soybeans is used to power an entire city's transportation system.

    Watch the full episode of AgweekTV on Agweek.com

    Get the latest agri-weather outlook with WDAY's John Wheeler

    Ryan Babb
    Ryan Babb is a Multimedia Developer for Forum Communications Company. He has worked for FCC Interactive, The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead and Forum Communications Company since 2004.
