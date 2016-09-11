A truckload of harvested lentils await transport near Williston, ND. Photo taken August 10, 2015. (Nick Nelson/Agweek)(EMBARGOED UNTIL AUGUST 25, 2015)

CIRCLE, Mont. — Jerry Schillinger first raised lentils in 1990. But the weather didn't cooperate, and the Circle, Mont., farmer harvested a measly 3 bushels per acre instead of the 20 to 25 bushels per acre he was hoping for.

"Not a good first experience," he says. "It was a while before we tried them again."

But Schillinger did go back to lentils — and he's glad he did.

Schillinger, who farms in east-central Montana, isn't alone. He and a growing number of farmers in eastern Montana and western North Dakota — an area in which wheat traditionally dominates — are increasingly turning to lentils and other pulse crops.

Pulses (the name comes from an ancient Greek word for porridge) consist of 12 crops that include lentils, dry beans, dry peas and chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans.

"The search for income" motivates producers to find alternatives to wheat, the price of which is poor, says Schillinger, president of the Northern Pulse Growers Association.

The price of pulses, in contrast, has held up relatively well. That reflects rising interest among consumers and nutritional experts in the U.S., as well as pulses' continued popularity overseas. The United Nations has taken note, declaring 2016 as the International Year of Pulses.

Pulse crops, particularly lentils, are "the staple for a lot of countries," Schillinger says. "We (Americans) never used to eat them. But we're learning how to incorporate them into our diet. They're good for you, and they're good, too. They're a wonderful, tasty crop that can be used in many different ways. And they're a cheap source of protein."

U.S. dietary guidelines recommend eating more pulses, and nutritionists say pulses provide an affordable, nutritious option. The Mayo Clinic website, for examples says legumes (a class of vegetables that includes legumes) are "among the most versatile and nutritious foods available."

What the statistics show

Numbers from the National Agricultural Statistics Service, an arm of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, show pulse crops' growing popularity in Montana and North Dakota:

• Lentils: Montana farmers planted an estimated 540,000 acres this spring, four times the 130,000 acres in 2014. North Dakota producers planted an estimated 265,000 acres this spring, more than the 75,000 acres in 2014. Growers in the two states accounted for a combined 805,000 acres this spring; farmers nationwide planted 930,000 acres.

• Dry edible peas: North Dakota farmers planted an estimated 500,000 acres this spring, up from 265,000 acres in 2014. Montana producers planted an estimated 550,000 acres of the crop, up from 525,000 in 2014. Growers in the two states accounted for a combined 1.05 million acres this spring; farmers nationwide planted 1.27 million acres.

• Chickpeas: Montana farmers planted an estimated 69,000 acres this spring, double the 31,500 acres in 2014. North Dakota growers planted an estimated 11,000 acres, nearly double the 6,400 acres in 2014. Producers in the two states accounted for a combined 80,000 acres this spring; farmers nationwide planted 281,000 acres.

Keep those numbers in perspective. Big percentage increases in planted acres are much easier to achieve when relatively few acres of a crop were planted in the past, as was the case with pulse crops.

Even with this year's increase, pulses remain relatively minor crops, nationally and regionally.

On the national level, the 940,000 planted acres of lentils is just 1 percent of the 94 million planted acres of corn.

Pulses remain minor players regionally, too, especially in comparison to wheat. North Dakota farmers planted an estimated 7.7 million acres of wheat this spring, with Montana growers planting an estimated 5.3 million acres of the crop.

Even so, the 2016 NASS estimates indicate pulse crop's surging popularity, and the important role of North Dakota and Montana farmers in growing them. The estimates also show that Montana has surpassed North Dakota as the nation's leading pulse crop producer.

Pulse crops generally fare best in relatively dry conditions, which eastern Montana and western North Dakota typically provide. Average annual precipitation in Circle, Mont., for instance, is just 13.3 inches.

As Schillinger notes, "Pulses don't like a lot of moisture, and we're usually on the other end."

'A lot of changes'

Schillinger has farmed for 50 years. He earned an accounting degree and worked as an accountant when he was younger, reflecting tough economic conditions in agriculture at the time. But farming has always been his passion.

"I spent my first full summer on a tractor when I was 10 years old, and I've seen a lot of changes," Schillinger says as he sits at the kitchen table with his young grandson, Ken, named after Jerry's father.

Jerry talks about his father, who began his farming career with horses, and how impressed his dad was with new-at-the-time technology, including power steering on tractors and no-till drills.

Jerry Schillinger also has seen changes in the crops grown on the family farm, which he operates today with his son, Brett.

When Jerry was growing up, "We raised wheat and wheat," he says with a smile. "A little bit of safflower, too." Safflower is a thistle-like annual that grows best in arid climates and is valued for its oil.

This year, Jerry has no wheat, though Brett has some. Poor wheat prices, combined with relatively strong pulse crops, led the Schillingers to go heavy on pulses and light on wheat.

Jerry, who stresses the need for a long-term perspective and sensible crop rotation, says planting more pulses this year made agronomic and economic sense.

The Schillingers' 2016 rotation consists of lentils, chickpeas, and yellow peas, all pulse crops, as well as corn and spring wheat.

"This is our fourth year of corn. We like what it adds to our rotation," he says.

One of the challenges of growing pulses is weed control. Including corn in the rotation helps control weeds, he says.

Later, he shows visitors a soon-to-be-harvested field of chickpeas on which corn was grown in 2015. Though the field isn't free of weeds, they appear to be well under control.

Benefits, challenges

Schillinger also values the agronomic benefit of pulses in a rotation with wheat.

"We raise better wheat after we have pulses," he says. "We cut our (production) costs, and improve our quantity and quality."

Raising pulses bring challenges, too.

Pulses grow close to the ground and can be difficult to harvest. And some pulses can require special care in storage.

As Schillinger's 1990 experience with pulses indicates, some farmers in western North Dakota and eastern Montana first became interested in pulses during the the 1990s and early 2000s. Tough economic times then forced producers to consider alternatives to traditional crops such as wheat.

That was followed by the 2008 to '13 ag boom, when attractive prices for wheat and other popular crops reduced incentive to grow pulses.

But pulse crop supporters think America's growing demand for pulses, coupled with continued strong overseas demand, create an upbeat long-term outlook for pulses.

Now, "Our challenge as growers will be, how to utilize them to our greatest benefit in the long run," not only as a crop to grow when wheat prices are poor, Schillinger says.

His advice for producers interested in growing pulses for the first time:

"You've got to get your feet wet," he says. "You don't really learn until you've got a little money in the game. You can watch your neighbors (raise pulse crops), but you really don't learn until you have them yourselves."

Pulses might not be for every farmer, especially producers in areas where the climate isn't well suited for them, Schillinger says.

"But they can fit for most producers," he says.