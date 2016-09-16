FARGO—Bowman County livestock producers who suffered grazing losses because of drought conditions this year have until Jan. 30 to report their losses and enroll in the Livestock Forage Disaster Program, U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Aaron Krauter announced Friday.

Bowman County producers are eligible to apply disaster program benefits for native pasture for grazing, improved pasture for grazing, and forage sorghum for grazing.

The county has been designated as a D2 level because of prolonged drought conditions. Eligible livestock producers must complete a CCC-853 and provide the required supporting documentation no later than Jan. 30 for losses that occurred throughout 2016.

LFP provides compensation to eligible livestock producers who suffer grazing losses for covered livestock due to drought on privately owned or cash leased land or fire on federally managed land. The FSA can only accept LFP applications after notification is received by the national office of qualifying drought, or if a federal agency prohibits producers from grazing normal permitted livestock on federally managed lands due to qualifying fire. Bowman County FSA was notified of LFP eligibility on Sept. 12.

Livestock producers should contact the Bowman County FSA Office with questions regarding specific, eligible forage crops. Additional disaster assistance information including eligible livestock and fire criteria, is available at your local FSA office or online at: www.usda.gov/disaster.