Police Blotter: 17-year-old student stabs another student in the DHS parking lot on Friday
A 17-year-old boy was summoned for assault after he allegedly stabbed another 16-year-old student while on lunch break in the parking lot of Dickinson High School on Friday afternoon, Dickinson police said Monday.
The students were allegedly in a car, when the 17-year-old started showing off his knife and pretended to stab him the first time and the actually stabbed the 16-year-old boy in the leg the second time. Police don’t believe that the stabbing was intentional, however the 16-year-old student did need stitches.
A 21-year-old New England woman was arrested by Dickinson police for driving under the influence on the 10 block of Main Street South around 12:35 a.m. Friday.
A Dickinson man reported that his wallet had been stolen on the 200 block of Kuchenski Street on Friday morning. The wallet contained $180 cash and credit cards, which had been used fraudulently across the city, including $56 of charges at Rosie’s Food and Gas, $57 at the Loaf N’ Jug, $15 at Hardee’s and $1 at the Holiday Station. The case is under investigation.
A Dickinson man reported Friday that there were $119 worth of fraudulent charges on his credit card. The case was passed to the El Paso, Texas, authorities where the charges were made.
A Dickinson man reported that his $1,100 wedding ring had been stolen on Friday morning from the 3400 block of Energy Drive.
A Dickinson man reported that his red 2011 Yamaha four-wheeler had been stolen from his property on the 1900 block of Canyon Drive on Saturday. He believes it was stolen sometime between Wednesday and Friday. The four-wheeler is valued at $8,000.
A man reported that he had been assaulted while refereeing a soccer game at the West River Community Center on Saturday evening. The man had blood on his upper lip that had looked like it had come from his nose. He claimed that someone punched him in the nose after he had called a foul during the game. The man says he lost consciousness, but may know who punched him. Police are waiting to talk to the second party in the case.