The students were allegedly in a car, when the 17-year-old started showing off his knife and pretended to stab him the first time and the actually stabbed the 16-year-old boy in the leg the second time. Police don’t believe that the stabbing was intentional, however the 16-year-old student did need stitches.

A 21-year-old New England woman was arrested by Dickinson police for driving under the influence on the 10 block of Main Street South around 12:35 a.m. Friday.

A Dickinson man reported that his wallet had been stolen on the 200 block of Kuchenski Street on Friday morning. The wallet contained $180 cash and credit cards, which had been used fraudulently across the city, including $56 of charges at Rosie’s Food and Gas, $57 at the Loaf N’ Jug, $15 at Hardee’s and $1 at the Holiday Station. The case is under investigation.

A Dickinson man reported Friday that there were $119 worth of fraudulent charges on his credit card. The case was passed to the El Paso, Texas, authorities where the charges were made.

A Dickinson man reported that his $1,100 wedding ring had been stolen on Friday morning from the 3400 block of Energy Drive.

A Dickinson man reported that his red 2011 Yamaha four-wheeler had been stolen from his property on the 1900 block of Canyon Drive on Saturday. He believes it was stolen sometime between Wednesday and Friday. The four-wheeler is valued at $8,000.