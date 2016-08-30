Search
    Police Blotter: Man has motorcycle stolen

    By Sydney Mook Today at 3:48 p.m.
    • A Dickinson man reported to Dickinson police that someone had stolen his 2003 Yamaha YZ250 motorcycle from the 100 block of Broadway Street sometime between Sunday evening and Monday morning. The bike was found on the side of the road on the 500 block of 11th Avenue West after a man on the bike apparently attempted to flee police. The case is still under investigation.

    • A woman reported Monday that someone had messaged her on Facebook, when the woman asked the man if he was a lawyer he said no that he was a police officer. When the woman looked at the man's profile later, it was taken down. The woman contacted the Dickinson police to make them aware that someone was impersonating law enforcement. The case has been forwarded to the criminal investigation unit for further examination.

