GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- A Grand Forks man has been charged with felony child neglect after police said he was driving with his 6-month-old child wearing a seat belt around the infant’s neck or head.

Kalab Ashley Alberty, 30, was stopped at 10:48 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Cenex at 4315 DeMers Ave. after Grand Forks Police received a report of a man who took his infant daughter in a vehicle without proper restraints.

Alberty, who was driving a Dodge Caravan, told police he was driving around town with the child in the front seat of the vehicle, according to court documents. A police officer observed the child positioned in the passenger seat with an adult seat belt around her.

“The top strap was situated around the infant’s head/neck area,” police said in the report.

Alberty appeared Thursday in Grand Forks District Court on a Class C felony charge, which carries a sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

His next court appearance is Oct. 5.