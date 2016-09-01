Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Man charged with child neglect for seat belt around child’s head area

    By Forum News Service Today at 10:02 p.m.
    GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- A Grand Forks man has been charged with felony child neglect after police said he was driving with his 6-month-old child wearing a seat belt around the infant’s neck or head.

    Kalab Ashley Alberty, 30, was stopped at 10:48 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Cenex at 4315 DeMers Ave. after Grand Forks Police received a report of a man who took his infant daughter in a vehicle without proper restraints.

    Alberty, who was driving a Dodge Caravan, told police he was driving around town with the child in the front seat of the vehicle, according to court documents. A police officer observed the child positioned in the passenger seat with an adult seat belt around her.

    “The top strap was situated around the infant’s head/neck area,” police said in the report.

    Alberty appeared Thursday in Grand Forks District Court on a Class C felony charge, which carries a sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

    His next court appearance is Oct. 5.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsnewsNorth DakotaCrimeGrand Forkskalab ashley alberty
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness