Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Prostitution charges dismissed in Grand Forks against Kansas man

    By Forum News Service Today at 10:03 p.m.
    GRAND FORKS -- Charges against a Kansas man alleging he tried to solicit a Minneapolis woman for sex have been dismissed.

    Alan Steven Brandley, 43, of Overland Park, Kan., was set to go to trial earlier this week on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and offering to hire an individual to engage in sexual activities, but the Grand Forks District Court dropped the case against him last week.

    Brandley was arrested April 14 at the Hilton Garden Inn on UND’s campus with Breanna Marie Sibila, who was 18 years old when police said the two met online and made arrangements to meet.

    Brandley’s charges were dismissed without prejudice.

    Sibila has a final disposition hearing Oct. 10 on two Class B misdemeanor charges: possession of marijuana and possession or consumption of alcohol by a person under the age of 21.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsnewscrime and courtsAlan Steven BrandleyProstitution
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement