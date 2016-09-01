GRAND FORKS -- Charges against a Kansas man alleging he tried to solicit a Minneapolis woman for sex have been dismissed.

Alan Steven Brandley, 43, of Overland Park, Kan., was set to go to trial earlier this week on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and offering to hire an individual to engage in sexual activities, but the Grand Forks District Court dropped the case against him last week.

Brandley was arrested April 14 at the Hilton Garden Inn on UND’s campus with Breanna Marie Sibila, who was 18 years old when police said the two met online and made arrangements to meet.

Brandley’s charges were dismissed without prejudice.

Sibila has a final disposition hearing Oct. 10 on two Class B misdemeanor charges: possession of marijuana and possession or consumption of alcohol by a person under the age of 21.