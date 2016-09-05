Bob Drake of Valley City, N.D. is leading an effort to ask voters to disband the Valley City Police Department and make the Barnes County Sheriff’s Office the law enforcement agency for the city. Carrie Snyder / The Forum

VALLEY CITY, N.D.—Valley City is conducting a special election Sept. 15 to decide who will fill the position of president of the City Commission, also known as the mayor's job.

The spot has been vacant since Bob Werkoven retired in May at the age of 85.

What won't be on the ballot is a measure that would dissolve the Valley City Police Department and hand over those duties to the Barnes County Sheriff's Office.

The idea was pushed for earlier this year by a group of Valley City residents led by Robert Drake and his son, Tony, who planned a petition drive to get the question put to a public vote.

The move lost traction, however, after a committee looked into potential ramifications of such a step and the petition drive was abandoned.

"That's been squashed," confirmed Tony Drake, who was among those who served on the committee.

Drake said he stepped back from efforts to dissolve the Police Department after gauging a lack of enthusiasm from others on the committee.

"I knew that our ideas weren't going to go anywhere," Drake said, adding that one reason for that was the reaction of the Barnes County Sheriff's Office to the idea of taking over policing duties for the city.

Tony Drake said the sheriff's office indicated it would need a substantial financial commitment from the city if it became the sole law enforcement agency in Valley City.

"It was very frustrating," Drake said.

Today, the Valley City Police Department remains, as does Valley City Police Chief Fred Thompson.

Thompson indicated in October that he planned to resign in early 2016, but that didn't happen and he recently let the City Commission know he'd like to remain as chief.

By a 4-0 vote the commission agreed to let him stay on.

Earlier this year, Thompson and other city officials were the target of what their attorney, Joseph F. Larson, called a "shameful" smear campaign led by Robert Drake, who leveled accusations at Thompson, City Attorney Russell Myhre, City Administrator David Schelkoph and David Swenson, who at the time was a lieutenant with the Police Department but who has since left that job.

Larson had called on state officials to investigate whether the allegations against the city officials were defamatory.

A phone message was left for Larson seeking comment for this story. He declined to talk about where the issues he raised earlier this year stand today.

Phone messages were also left for Thompson and Schelkoph, but were not returned.

Although he has given up on the idea of dissolving the Valley City Police Department, Robert Drake said he still feels strongly that whoever leads the town's law enforcement agency should be an elected official.

To that end, Drake said he is trying to put together an initiated measure that would call for the police chief job to be an elected position.

He said he plans to bring a proposal to the City Commission in the near future and expects a special election on the initiated measure could happen yet this year.

As for the race for the job of mayor that will be decided in the Sept. 15 special election, three names will be on the ballot: Janice Klein, L. Scott Sandvik and Dave Carlsrud.