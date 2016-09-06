Dickinson man has drug charges lessened

A Dickinson man who was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver had one of those charges dismissed during a pretrial conference Tuesday at the Stark County Courthouse.

Brad Binder, 32, pleaded guilty to possession of a marijuana with intent to deliver. He will serve 18 months under supervised probation and will receive credit for 46 days served.

The marijuana, which Binder intended to deliver, was found in his residence on or about Dec. 30, 2014. Police also discovered methamphetamine at Binder's home, which he also intended to deliver, when the marijuana was discovered. Binder's residence was within 1,000 feet of a school, making the charges a Class A and Class AA felonies respectively.

Assistant State's Attorney James Hope and Binder's attorney, Garrett Ludwig, agreed to dismiss the Class AA felony charge, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. The motion was granted by Southwest District Judge Rhonda Ehlis.