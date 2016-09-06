Search
Green Party presidential candidate to be charged for spraying painting pipeline equipment

    South Dakota man arrested for assaulting Dickinson man, stealing his vehicle

    By Dustin Monke Today at 6:24 p.m.
    Beau Smith, 30, of Rapid City, S.D., was arrested in Morton County on Sept. 1 after allegedly stealing a Dickinson man's vehicle and assaulting him. (Submitted Photo)

    A South Dakota man was arrested on Sept. 2 in Morton County after allegedly assaulting a man and then stealing his vehicle on a rural road northwest of Dickinson.

    Beau Smith, 30, of Rapid City, S.D., was arrested around 3:15 a.m. in rural Morton County and has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing officers in a vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, driving under the influence and violating terms of his parole set by the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

    Stark County Sheriff’s Major Fern Moser said a 26-year-old Dickinson man reported around 12:50 a.m. that he saw a guy walking along the side of the road on the 11100 block of 34th Street Southwest and picked him up.

    The man who stole the vehicle is allegedly Smith, who reportedly asked the Dickinson man if he had any drugs before assaulting him, kicking him out of the 1998 GMC Jimmy and then stealing the SUV.

    Smith is being held at the Morton County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond.

    Dustin Monke

    Dustin Monke

    DMonke@thedickinsonpress.com
    (701) 456-1205
