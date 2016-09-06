Police Blotter: Man arrested for meth paraphernalia
Trevor Seiler, 23, of Dickinson, was arrested Friday for possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia during a traffic stop on the 400 block of Third Street East. He was also cited for overtaking a school bus and driving without liability insurance.
Two people from Dickinson were arrested Sunday evening for allegedly stealing a dirt bike from the back of a pickup truck that was parked at the Spur Bar on West Villard.
Richard Reed, 46, and Caryn Reed, 50, were each charged with theft of a motor vehicle, a Class C felony. Richard Reed was also charged with possession of concealed weapon (brass knuckles), a Class A misdemeanor.Dickinson man, 4 juveniles charged with meth paraphernalia
A 19-year-old Dickinson man and four juveniles were charged with Class C felony possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia early Monday morning at the Astoria Hotel and Suites.
Blake Richmond was arrested along with a 15-year-old male, a 16-year-old male, a 17-year-old female and a 17-year-old male.
Two Dickinson men, ages 23 and 27, were cited and released after police found a small amount of marijuana during a traffic stop on the 800 block of Eighth Avenue West on Thursday.
A 46-year-old Canton, Texas, man and a 48-year-old woman from the same city were arrested for simple assault, domestic violence after an incident at the Motel 6 around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.
A 28-year-old Dickinson man was arrested for domestic violence, simple assault on the 1400 block of Mike Street on Thursday night.
A 26-year-old Dickinson man was arrested for domestic violence, simple assault on the 100 block of B Avenue East around 6:30 a.m. Friday.
A Dickinson man reported the trailer hitch had been stolen off his vehicle Friday morning at the Heart River Golf Course. The hitch was valued at $50.
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office said a U-Haul trailer that had been missing since May 10 was located Friday morning on the 8900 block of 31st Street Southwest near Richardton around 9:30 a.m.
A bicycle worth nearly $500 was reported stolen from the 800 block of Elm Avenue on Saturday.
A 47-year-old man from Bellmead, Texas, was arrested for driving under the influence around 9:45 p.m. Saturday on the 2100 block of West Villard Street.
A 34-year-old Dickinson man was arrested for driving under the influence shortly after midnight Sunday near Runnings Farm and Fleet.
A 22-year-old Dickinson man reported Monday afternoon that multiple articles of flame-resistant clothing were stolen from his vehicle around the 3200 block 110th Avenue Southwest. The estimated value of the clothes was more than $500.
A South Heart woman reported to the sheriff’s office on Monday afternoon that her wooden yard fence had been vandalized. She’d been out of town for the past few days and returned to find the fence broken.
A 39-year-old Hudson, Miss., man was arrested for criminal trespass at a residence on the 100 block of Third Avenue Southwest around 5 p.m. Sunday.
Three juveniles -- two females and one male -- were taken to CHI St. Alexius Health around 1:30 p.m. Monday after rolling an off-highway vehicle into a ditch around the 9500 block of 39th Street Southwest near Taylor. All three sustained minor injuries.