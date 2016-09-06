Police Blotter: Man arrested for meth paraphernalia

Trevor Seiler, 23, of Dickinson, was arrested Friday for possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia during a traffic stop on the 400 block of Third Street East. He was also cited for overtaking a school bus and driving without liability insurance.

2 arrested for stealing dirt bike

Two people from Dickinson were arrested Sunday evening for allegedly stealing a dirt bike from the back of a pickup truck that was parked at the Spur Bar on West Villard.

Richard Reed, 46, and Caryn Reed, 50, were each charged with theft of a motor vehicle, a Class C felony. Richard Reed was also charged with possession of concealed weapon (brass knuckles), a Class A misdemeanor.

Dickinson man, 4 juveniles charged with meth paraphernalia

A 19-year-old Dickinson man and four juveniles were charged with Class C felony possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia early Monday morning at the Astoria Hotel and Suites.

Blake Richmond was arrested along with a 15-year-old male, a 16-year-old male, a 17-year-old female and a 17-year-old male.

Two Dickinson men, ages 23 and 27, were cited and released after police found a small amount of marijuana during a traffic stop on the 800 block of Eighth Avenue West on Thursday.

A 46-year-old Canton, Texas, man and a 48-year-old woman from the same city were arrested for simple assault, domestic violence after an incident at the Motel 6 around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

A 28-year-old Dickinson man was arrested for domestic violence, simple assault on the 1400 block of Mike Street on Thursday night.

A 26-year-old Dickinson man was arrested for domestic violence, simple assault on the 100 block of B Avenue East around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

A Dickinson man reported the trailer hitch had been stolen off his vehicle Friday morning at the Heart River Golf Course. The hitch was valued at $50.