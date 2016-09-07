A dispatch call for a brush fire at the Dickinson Dike led to the Stark County Sheriff's Office and the Dickinson Police Department chasing a 27-year-old homeless man through that area of town for about an hour before he was arrested.

Alex Cockrell—who has a Keenesburg, Colo., address but told officers he homeless—fled the dike area shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday and attempted to evade officers through fields and streets before a Dickinson police officer caught up to him near the new State Avenue overpass bridge.

Cockrell was found to have six ounces of marijuana in a bag he was carrying and had a smoking pipe in his possession. He also had two outstanding warrants in both Stark and Billings counties. He was arrested for possession of marijuana and refusing to halt for an officer, both of which are Class B misdemeanors, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and outstanding driving under suspension bench warrants.

He made his initial appearance in Southwest District Court on Wednesday.

• Nathaniel Jones, 34, of Dickinson, was arrested for terrorizing, a Class C felony, and received a trespass warning from KFC on the 200 block of Museum Drive on Tuesday.

• A man reported Tuesday that $500 in tools were missing from his pickup near the 4100 block of West Villard Street in the West Industrial Park. The tools included drills and a tap-and-die set.

• A 51-year-old Dickinson man was cited Tuesday for possession of a marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia during a traffic stop on the 2000 block of Country Oak Drive.

• SM Fencing reported that it received $100 in damage to its new sodded grass area at its building on the 11000 block of 32nd E St. SW north of Dickinson.

• A 23-year-old Dickinson woman was arrested for driving with a suspended license, a Class A misdemeanor, around 3:20 a.m. on the 1600 block of 15th Street West. It was at least her fourth citation for the crime, which resulted in a misdemeanor arrest.

• A 20-year-old Dickinson man was arrested for drag racing and attempting to flee a police officer, a Class A misdemeanor, and an 18-year-old Dickinson man was arrested for providing false information to law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor, after they were drag racing on the 300 block of East Villard Street around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.