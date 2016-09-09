Search
    By Dustin Monke Today at 12:18 p.m.
    Police lights

    Three children were taken into custody by Stark County Social Services on Thursday morning after Dickinson police investigated an apartment on the 900 block of First Street West, and found multiple suspected baggies of drugs, as well as drug paraphernalia.

    Social Services had asked police for backup while they did a welfare check on three small children—of whom the police did not have ages—and their 20-year-old mother. Police found multiple small baggies containing suspected methamphetamine, mushrooms and marijuana, along with syringes and other paraphernalia—most of which was in reach of the children.

    The woman was not immediately arrested. The case has been forwarded to the Stark County state's attorney for charges.

    • A Dickinson man reported his motorcycle reported his custom motorcycle valued at $15,000 had been stolen out of his garage on the 700 block of Villard Street West around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. He believes he knows the suspect.

    • A 26-year-old Dickinson woman cited for criminal trespass at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday at Army's West in Dickinson. She had previously been trespassed from the property.

    • Three people were were issued written trespass warnings after they walked into the Holiday convenience store on Museum Drive, filled up fountain drinks and walked out without paying for them around 11:45 p.m Wednesday.

    • A Stark County Sheriff's deputy spotted a suspicious-looking 1999 Mercury Cougar on 114th Avenue Southwest near Patterson Lake shortly after midnight Thursday and then noticed that the vehicle had two difference North Dakota license plates, both of which had been reported stolen in Mandan. The sheriff's office was still attempting to locate the vehicle's rightful owner as of Friday morning.

    • A 32-year-old Dickinson man was arrested on the 100 block of Fifth Avenue East around 12:55 a.m. Thursday on a Hettinger County warrant for simple assault.

    • A 34-year-old Minneapolis man was pulled over while driving near the Dakota Prairie Refinery around 7 a.m. Thursday after the refinery reported the man as suspiciously walking around the refinery's entrance. The man was arrested by a Stark County Sheriff's deputy during the traffic stop for possession of a concealed weapon, a Class A misdemeanor.

    • Authorities on Thursday began investigating an Albuquerque, N.M., man for writing a non-sufficient funds check for $11,500 at Dakota Motors while purchasing a 2008 Buick Enclave. Charges for theft of a motor vehicle and non-sufficient funds have been forwarded to the Stark County state's attorney.

