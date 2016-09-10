GRAND FORKS—A Louisiana man charged with the murder of a former Devils Lake woman does not have a lengthy rap sheet, according to law enforcement.

Joseph E. Dalahoussaye Jr., 43, was charged with second-degree murder in the slaying of Rachael Louise Alexander, a 29-year-old mother of two.

Lt. John Babin with the Lafayette County (La.) Sheriff's Office said Delahoussaye was last arrested in the 1990s, when he was convicted of drag racing and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Alexander's funeral will be Monday in Breaux Bridge, La., according to her obituary.

Her mother, Melodie Watt, Devils Lake, said a second service will be held for her in Devils Lake at some point in the future.

Watt said Alexander has lived in Louisiana, where her father lives, for the past two years. She declined to comment further.

"She was a very good person, and it's just a tragedy," she said.

Pam Smith of Devils Lake, the mother of a friend of Alexander's, described her as a good person with an infectious laugh.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office responded at 12:10 p.m. Sept. 2 to a report of a suicide on the 100 block of Georgine Street in Lafayette, according to a news release. There, they discovered the body of Alexander, who had died from a gunshot wound, John Mowell, a public information officer for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, told the Grand Forks Herald. He declined to say where she was shot.

Detectives investigating the case were "suspicious of the initial report of a suicide" and began investigating it as a homicide. Authorities arrested Dalahoussaye Friday night, Mowell said. He faces life in prison without parole if convicted.

When asked if there was any connection between Alexander and Dalahoussaye, Mowell said "none that he could discuss."

Citing an ongoing investigation, Babin declined to provide further details on the case.

Alexander pleaded guilty to a petty theft charge in 2013. Court records show listings for a nearly identical name, Rachel Louise Alexander, also born in 1987, with drug charges. She pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute in Ramsey County, a Class A felony, in 2012, but had her sentence deferred.