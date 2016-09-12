Police Blotter: Miniature horses, miniature donkey found after being reported missing
Three miniature horses and a miniature donkey were reported missing on Friday morning. The animals went missing from the 4400 block of 94th Avenue Southwest, 8 miles South of Taylor. Stark County Sheriff’s officers said that the horses and donkey were returned by Saturday afternoon, but it is unknown why or by whom they were taken.
A Dickinson resident reported Friday that someone had struck their mailbox with a vehicle on the 80 block of Palm Beach Road. The person did not have a make or model for the vehicle which may have struck it.
A Dickinson resident reported to Dickinson police that someone had stolen multiple items from their rental property on the 200 block of Second Avenue Southwest on Friday evening. The person reported that the suspects had taken $500 worth of property including, mirrors, shelving and a window air conditioning unit. The case is under investigation.
A Dickinson resident reported Saturday afternoon that someone had hit a box van and a pickup truck overnight on the 900 block of Custer Street. Another pickup truck is the suspect vehicle. The case is under investigation.
A female was reported to have been making a disturbance at the Transitional Living Center in Dickinson around 10 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived the situation was under control.
A 30-year-old Killdeer man was arrested after he refused to submit to a chemical test after a traffic stop on the 10 block of Sixth Avenue East around 1 a.m. Sunday.
A 51-year-old Crookston, Minn. man was arrested for possession of marijuana paraphernalia on the 600 block of 12th Street West at 1:19 a.m Sunday.
A woman and her child were found on the side of Interstate 94 on Sunday morning. The woman said she was hitchhiking. She was advised to meet with social services.