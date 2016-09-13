Search
    Police Blotter: Beach man arrested for terrorizing, criminal mischief

    By Sydney Mook Today at 5:54 p.m.

    A Beach man was arrested for terrorizing, a Class C felony, and criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor, after he threatened another man with a large wooden dowel on Monday morning, Dickinson police said Tuesday.

    Police said Nathan Oppegard, 32, threatened to harm another man at Queen City Motors in Dickinson. He also used the wooden dowel, which was about the size of a baseball bat, to smash a computer.

    • A 25-year-old Dickinson man was arrested for depositing rubbish on a roadway, a Class B misdemeanor, after he threw trash out of a dumpster unit and scattered it over three blocks near the 1300 block of Mike Street on Monday.

    • A Dickinson man reported that someone had stolen his black Cannondale Mountain Bike from his garage at the Falcon Height Apartments. The bike is valued at $1,000. There are no suspects.

    • A man reported that someone had broken four windows on his pickup while it was parked at Runnings Farm on Monday evening. The video footage does not show the cause of the windows breaking. The windows are valued at a total of $800. The case is under investigation.

    Sydney Mook

    Sydney Mook started working as the multimedia editor for The Press in January 2016.  She graduated from the University of South Dakota with a bachelor's degree in journalism and political science in three and half years in December 2015. While at the USD, she worked for the campus newspaper, The Volante, as well as the television news show, Coyote News. She also interned at South Dakota Public Broadcasting and spent the summer before her senior year interning in Fort Knox for the ROTC Cadet Summer Training program. In her spare time, Sydney enjoys cheering on the New York Yankees and the Kentucky Wildcats, as well as playing golf. If you've got an idea for a video be sure to give her a call!

    smook@thedickinsonpress.com
    (701) 456-1207
