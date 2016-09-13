Police Blotter: Beach man arrested for terrorizing, criminal mischief
A Beach man was arrested for terrorizing, a Class C felony, and criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor, after he threatened another man with a large wooden dowel on Monday morning, Dickinson police said Tuesday.
Police said Nathan Oppegard, 32, threatened to harm another man at Queen City Motors in Dickinson. He also used the wooden dowel, which was about the size of a baseball bat, to smash a computer.
A 25-year-old Dickinson man was arrested for depositing rubbish on a roadway, a Class B misdemeanor, after he threw trash out of a dumpster unit and scattered it over three blocks near the 1300 block of Mike Street on Monday.
A Dickinson man reported that someone had stolen his black Cannondale Mountain Bike from his garage at the Falcon Height Apartments. The bike is valued at $1,000. There are no suspects.
A man reported that someone had broken four windows on his pickup while it was parked at Runnings Farm on Monday evening. The video footage does not show the cause of the windows breaking. The windows are valued at a total of $800. The case is under investigation.