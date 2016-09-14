Arrest made in Williston double homicide

WILLISTON, N.D. -- Williston police have arrested the alleged gunman in a double shooting that left two men dead in Williston four months ago. Lamar Putney, 32, is charged with two counts of murder, both Class AA felonies.

He was arrested around 5 a.m. on Tuesday at an apartment in Williston.

Authorities say Putney killed Diandre Lott, 24, and Donzell Washington, 23, after the two arrived at his apartment the morning of May 17 to talk about a used car for sale.

Evidence returned from the North Dakota State Crime Lab showed that neither Lott nor Washington fired any shots during the confrontation, and that no guns were found with either man. Both victims were shot multiple times, according to the state medical examiner’s office.

Putney is being held at the Williams County Correctional Center, where his bond has not yet been set.