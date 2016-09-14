Police Blotter: Man arrested for simple assault, outstanding warrant
A 36-year-old Dickinson man was arrested for domestic violence, simple assault -- a Class B misdemeanor -- and an outstanding Stark County warrant for possession of a controlled substance at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 1600 block of Prairie Avenue.
A 13-year-old Dickinson girl was cited for juvenile runaway and referred to court Tuesday after being missing for about 10 hours.
Employees at the Joachim Regional Museum found one of the door handles to the building was broken when they arrived Tuesday morning. Dickinson police found no pry marks or lock-pick marks, and are not sure if there was any evidence to indicate an attempted break-in.
- A 14-year-old Dickinson boy was cited for disorderly conduct Tuesday afternoon after allegedly punching another student on a school bus.