Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Police Blotter: Man arrested for simple assault, outstanding warrant

    By Dustin Monke Today at 9:34 p.m.

    A 36-year-old Dickinson man was arrested for domestic violence, simple assault -- a Class B misdemeanor -- and an outstanding Stark County warrant for possession of a controlled substance at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 1600 block of Prairie Avenue.

  • A 13-year-old Dickinson girl was cited for juvenile runaway and referred to court Tuesday after being missing for about 10 hours.

    • Employees at the Joachim Regional Museum found one of the door handles to the building was broken when they arrived Tuesday morning. Dickinson police found no pry marks or lock-pick marks, and are not sure if there was any evidence to indicate an attempted break-in.

    • A 14-year-old Dickinson boy was cited for disorderly conduct Tuesday afternoon after allegedly punching another student on a school bus.
    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsCrimecourtsPolice blotterdickinsonlocal
    Dustin Monke

    Monke came to The Dickinson Press in July 2006 as the newspaper's sports editor and was hired as its managing editor in March 2013. During his tenure at The Press, Monke has won multiple awards for sports reporting, feature reporting, column writing, page design and photography. He was a key part of The Press winning the North Dakota Newspaper Association's General Excellence and Sweepstakes awards in 2009 and 2012, and oversaw The Press' Sweepstakes and General Excellence wins in 2014, as well as its national first-place honors for Community Leadership in the Inland Daily Press Association and contributed to the first-place Inland award for Investigative Reporting. As the newspaper's editor, he writes an occasional Sunday column, is a member of The Press' Editorial Board, contributes feature stories and breaking news, designs pages, and oversees the day-to-day operations of the newsroom and editorial staff. In his free time, he enjoys watching sports and action movies, exercises whenever his schedule allows, and spends every minute he can with his wife and son.

    DMonke@thedickinsonpress.com
    (701) 456-1205
    Advertisement