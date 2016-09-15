Two Dickinson residents reported to Dickinson police that someone had broken into two different apartments at Dickinson Meadows on Wednesday afternoon.

One resident said the person had plugged the water drains in the apartment which caused electrical damage and threw property around the apartment. Another resident reported that someone had broken into their residence as well and had thrown food at the walls and had damaged furniture in the apartment.

The two residents are acquaintances and believe they may know who had done the damage.

There was no property taken and police said that Metro Plains would provide them with an estimated damage amount at a later time.

Mandan men attempt to use fraudulent check at Runnings

An employee at Runnings Farm and Fleet reported that three men had attempted to use a fraudulent check to pay for more than $1,700 worth of items at the store on Wednesday.

The woman said the three men were acting unusual as they threw random items into a cart without regards to size or price. She said about an hour later they came to the cash register to pay for the items with a check that was already filled out except for the price. When she asked for identification for the check she said the two did not match.

Officers spoke to the men, who were from Mandan, but no arrests were made. The case may be related to a Bismarck case where the men attempted to do the same thing in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

The case will be forwarded to the Bismarck Police Department and to the Stark County state's attorney for consideration of charges involving attempt to commit forgery.

• A man reported that someone had stolen a chainsaw from a construction site while he was away at lunch. The chainsaw has a 25-inch bar and is worth $1,000. There are no suspects.

• A 25-year-old Dickinson man was arrested for domestic violence simple assault after an incident involving his wife.