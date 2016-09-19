Police Blotter: California man arrested on multiple charges

A Bakersfield, Calif., man who told a Dickinson police officer he was going to "spill his blood" was arrested Saturday night at the Relax Inn on multiple felony charges and an outstanding warrant in his home state.

Lucas Tavares, 25, Bakersfield, Calif., was charged with fleeing officers, preventing arrest and terrorizing—all Class C felonies—as well as an outstanding California Superior Court warrant.

Officers were called to the motel after a report of a fight. There, they recognized Tavares, but he fled the scene. They found him hiding in a closet. When they attempted to detain him, he started to wrestle with the officers. After officers subdued Tavares, he made comments about them and their families and threatened their lives, Dickinson Police Capt. David Wilkie said.

Kansas man arrested for breaking into vehicle

A Hayesville, Kan., man was arrested early Sunday morning after a 30-year-old Dickinson man allegedly caught him trying to break into his vehicle on the 100 block of 12th Street East.

Gregory Thornwall, 39, was arrested for unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, a Class C felony, as well as resisting officers and tumultuous conduct (fighting), both of which are Class B misdemeanors.

Dickinson man arrested for terrorizing teens with airsoft gun

Christopher Olheiser, 18, of Dickinson, was arrested for terrorizing, a Class C felony, after reportedly brandishing a realistic-looking airsoft gun in front of two teenage boys on the 600 block of 10th Street East around 6:45 p.m. Sunday. The gun did not have an orange cap on it and had a laser-sight, police said.

In the same incident, officers also cited a 16-year-old girl for possession of marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia and hydrocodone. She was released to her parents.

Fire engulfs shed near Dickinson City Landfill

A Dickinson man was working on his tractor in his shed on the 107 block of 38th Street Southwest on Sunday evening, near the Dickinson landfill and while doing some welding, he caught some insulation on fire. The man believed he had put out the fire, but when he came back the shed it was engulfed in flames.

Stark County Sheriff's officers said most of the items in the shed were destroyed. There were no injuries.

• Employees of Aaron's department store reported Friday morning that $590 worth of tires had been stolen from its loading dock. There are no suspects and no timeframe as to when the theft may have occurred.

• Workers at the Red Roof Inn reported finding a small bag of marijuana on the roof while working on it.

• A 63-year-old Dickinson man was arrested on an outstanding warrant after police received a call about an intoxicated man at Hardee's on the 500 block of Fourth Avenue West around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

• A call to The Rock for a fight around 7:30 p.m. Friday resulted in the arrest of a 25-year-old Dickinson man on failure to comply warrant.

• A 40-year-old Dickinson man was arrested on a Williams County warrant after calling police about his landlord not allowing him into the residence while he was intoxicated.

• A man at the My Place Hotel reported to police at 1:30 p.m. that his Samsung Galaxy 6 smartphone had been stolen by someone he knows who refuses to give it back. The phone is valued at $700. The case has been forwarded to the Stark County state's attorney for theft of property charges. The value of the phone makes it a possible Class A misdemeanor charge.

• A 24-year-old Dickinson man was detained for burglary and breaking after entering a home on the 1000 block of Green Street through a backdoor, which was broken. When officers found him, he was extremely intoxicated. Eventually, the man said he'd pay for the door and other items he broken in the house. He paid cash to the homeowner, who then didn't press charges.

• A South Heart resident reported to Stark County Sheriff's officers that someone had stolen their camper on Saturday morning. The camper was found in Hettinger County. There was no damage done to the camper.

• A backhoe that was located on a well site north of South Heart had its back window broken out on Saturday morning. The damage is estimated at $1,000 and there are no suspects.

• A 43-year-old Abilene, Texas, woman was trespassed from a home on the 1100 block of Third Avenue West on Saturday after a Dickinson man found her walking down the street with his 6-week-old dog, which had been in his residence. The man declined to file further charges.

• A 36-year-old Dickinson man was arrested for criminal trespass, theft of property and an open container around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Relax Inn motel. He'd already been trespassed from the motel and had tried to steal a hair clipper set that belonged to another resident.

• A stop sign at the corner of 21st Street West and Sixth Avenue West was reportedly destroyed in a hit-and-run crash sometime early Sunday morning, causing $100 damage.

• Dickinson police responded to a suspicious person report at the Ramada Grand Dakota Hotel early Sunday morning to find an intoxicated man sleeping in the hallway. The man was a guest at the Astoria Hotel down the street and had gone to the wrong hotel.

• A Dickinson man reported Sunday that he lost $1,650 on a Craigslist scam, in which he agreed to rent a house in Lolo, Mont., and sent money via Wells Fargo. He later found the property was not actually for rent.

• A Dickinson resident reported Sunday that a 2006 Chevy Impala that was parked on the 800 block of Brick Drive had been vandalized. There were multiple scratches and dents near the passenger door window, and it appeared that someone had dumped a bucket of gravel on the car.

• A Dickinson man reported that his gym bag, with $800 with of apparel and contents, had been stolen out of his unlocked vehicle sometime Sunday morning on the 900 block of 28th Street West. There are no suspects.

• A Dickinson woman was taken to the CHI St. Alexius Health emergency room by the Dickinson Ambulance Service on Sunday evening after reportedly taking several pills, which she later admitted to be a suicide attempt.